The Online Ad Market Comes Roaring Back With A Record $26 Billion In 2010

The Internet Advertising Bureau has just released its report on how much money was spent on online ads in 2010 and how.Here’s a few takeaways:
- Online ads grew 15% to $26 billion for 2010, and recovered to the growth rates from before the financial crisis
- Search is still the biggest category but display is growing faster
- The Top 10 companies (read: Google, Yahoo and Microsoft) account for 72% of the revenue, making this a hugely concentrated market
- Retail is still the biggest category, followed by telecom and financial services.
But there’s much more, so let’s look at some charts.
Performance-based ads, which include search but not only, are growing, and CPM (mostly display) is shrinking.
Online marketers love measurable ROI. Impressions are nice, but not so great. And they don't want to hear about hybrid stuff.
For the first time, internet ads are bigger than newspapers! But they're still much smaller than all TV put together.
Here's the growth of the internet, TV and cable from the years they've been launched, and with inflation-adjusted amounts. Internet is growing MUCH faster than they were.
