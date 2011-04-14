The Online Ad Market Comes Roaring Back With A Record $26 Billion In 2010

Photo: andrew mace– via flickr

The Internet Advertising Bureau has just released its report on how much money was spent on online ads in 2010 and how.Here’s a few takeaways:



Online ads grew 15% to $26 billion for 2010, and recovered to the growth rates from before the financial crisis

Search is still the biggest category but display is growing faster

The Top 10 companies (read: Google, Yahoo and Microsoft) account for 72% of the revenue, making this a hugely concentrated market

Retail is still the biggest category, followed by telecom and financial services.

But there’s much more, so let’s look at some charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.