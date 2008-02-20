Web Ads Come To TV

TV is going to start looking a bit more like the Internet for some Cox cable customers. But this probably isn’t the “convergence” they’ve been clamoring for: RE/MAX and media agency Carat Digital are going to start sending Web-like banner ads to the bottom of their TV screens.



Here’s how it works: RE/MAX and Carat are using ad-targeting software from Navic Networks to target some of Cox’s Southern California subs when they watch home improvement programs; those audiences are supposed to be likely home buyers or sellers. Targeted homes will see a banner at the bottom third of their screen; viewers can use their remotes to click on a graphic that directs to a RE/MAX promo page. “We are teeing this up now as we speak,” Mitch Oscar, executive VP of Carat Digital told Mediaweek.

It’s the second phase of a trial that began in October, when RE/MAX started experimenting with efforts to track viewers of home improvement shows as they flipped across the dial. Viewers of A&E’s “Flip This House” would get a RE/MAX ad, even as they moved to the TNT or Speed networks. Then Cox added demographic data to improve targeting. And now RE/MAX and Cox are making it interactive. Think ahead and you can imagine local cable TV offering Web-like “cost per action” ads.

