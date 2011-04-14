IT'S OFFICIAL: Internet Advertising Is Bigger Than Newspaper Advertising

Some surveys and reports had projected it, and it was long time coming, but now it’s official: the IAB’s 2010 Internet Advertising report says in 2010 internet advertising was bigger than newspaper advertising. Most studies said it wouldn’t happen until later, but it did last year.



And meanwhile, TV is still much, much bigger than the internet.

Here’s the chart:

Photo: IAB

Click here to flip through the rest of the report’s striking findings →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.