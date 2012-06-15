Internet Advertising Bureau, Examined

The Internet Advertising Bureau loves to encourage standards, fair dealing, and accountability among its members, so ClickZ’s Kate Kaye decided it was time to take a peek under the trade group’s own hood. Here’s what she found:



The non-profit generated $3.1 million in revenue in 2003, $4.5 million in 2004, and $5.2 million in 2005.

55% of revenue comes from from dues, down from 100% five years ago. The site’s job board generates sat least $100,000 annually. Advertising on the site and in newsletters also brings in cash: $22,404 in 2005, $42,663 in 2004 and $5,513 in 2003.

The group currently has 346 (paying) members, a far cry from 30-some in 2001. The membership includes not only publishers, but vendors, a choice that gave some employees pause.

IAB CEO Randall Rothenberg makes $450,000 a year, pre-bonus. Who knew?

The decade-old IAB is headquartered on 27th Street and recently opened an office in Washington. More from Kate Kaye and ClickZ, including detailed financial statements, here.

