Internet Advertising Bureau, Examined

Henry Blodget

The Internet Advertising Bureau loves to encourage standards, fair dealing, and accountability among its members, so ClickZ’s Kate Kaye decided it was time to take a peek under the trade group’s own hood.  Here’s what she found:

  • The non-profit generated $3.1 million in revenue in 2003, $4.5 million in 2004, and $5.2 million in 2005.
  • 55% of revenue comes from from dues, down from 100% five years ago. The site’s job board generates sat least $100,000 annually.  Advertising on the site and in newsletters also brings in cash: $22,404 in 2005, $42,663 in 2004 and $5,513 in 2003.
  • The group currently has 346 (paying) members, a far cry from 30-some in 2001.  The membership includes not only publishers, but vendors, a choice that gave some employees pause.
  • IAB CEO Randall Rothenberg makes $450,000 a year, pre-bonus.  Who knew?

The decade-old IAB is headquartered on 27th Street and recently opened an office in Washington. More from Kate Kaye and ClickZ, including detailed financial statements, here.

