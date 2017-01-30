There are 5 countries Brits are most likely to move to if they were to relocate post-Brexit

LONDON — The Brexit vote in June last year has prompted a number of banks and companies to warn about job relocations from London.

There’s also been a surge in passport applications for the Republic of Ireland.

But, according to expat network InterNations, there are five clear winners with those looking to relocate — and only one country is part of the European Union:

Malta

New Zealand

Australia

Canada

Singapore

The survey asked 14,300 expats, representing 174 nationalities and living in 191 countries or territories, to rate 43 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of 1-7. From this, InterNations calculated the scores to get an overall average.

Malta took poll position amongst British people. One third of the expat population there has British citizenship.

New Zealand came in second with British people, which already make up 21% of the expat population there, due to the work-life balance.

Meanwhile Australia is touted as one of the better relocation destination for Brits with families. InterNations says “out of the English-speaking countries, New Zealand has the shortest full-time work week with an average of 42.2 hours.”

“Work-life balance is not the only thing that New Zealand excels at: an astounding 95% of expats there rate the quality of the environment positively, significantly higher than the global average of 67%,” it added.

Elsewhere, affordable healthcare is a boon for British expats going to Canada while Singapore is a hit amongst UK citizens due to “political stability and peacefulness.” It probably also helps that it is one of the richest countries in the world where the GDP per capita is among the highest across the globe.

“A notable 56% of expats there say the political stability of the country is very good, more than double the global average of 25,” said InterNations in the report.

“When it comes to personal safety, 100% of expats surveyed gave it a positive ranking. This helps Singapore clinch second place for the best quality of life for expats in English-speaking countries. The state of the economy is another draw for this Asian destination: 86% of expats rate this positively, in contrast to the 56 % global average.”

