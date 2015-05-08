The 30 best whiskies in the world right now

Every year, the International Whisky Competition brings together top whiskey experts to rate the best scotches, bourbons, blends, and other delicious spirits from around the world.
There are 30 categories, with gold, silver, and bronze awards for each. This year’s competition took place on April 23 and 24 in Chicago.
Judges were given 5 minutes to blind taste, judge, and score each liquor based on the following four criteria:
- Sight: Colours (0 points), Visual appeal (5 points)
- Nose: Intensity and complexity (15 points), Distinctiveness of aromas (10 points), Balance of aromas (10 points)
- Taste-Mouth Feel: Palate and balance (10 points), Alcohol, body and complexity (10 points), Distinctiveness of flavours (10 points), Balance between flavours (10 points)
- Finish: Length and finish (10 points), Quality of finish (10 points)
Price: £205 ($US311)
Silver:
Lagavulin 16 Years Old
Bronze:
The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso
Price: £45.45 ($US69)
Silver:
Aberlour A'Bunadh
Bronze:
Octomore 06.3 Islay Barley
Price: £79.95 ($US121.35)
Silver:
Craigellachie 23 Years Old
Bronze:
Glenmorangie The Taghta
Price: £53.63 ($US81.41)
Silver:
Talisker Storm
Bronze:
Octomore 06.3 Islay Barley
Price: £40.75 ($US61.85)
Silver:
Laphroaig 10 Years Old Cask Strength
Bronze:
Laphroaig 10 Years Old
Price: £40.75 ($US61.86)
Silver:
Bunnahabhain 12 Years Old
Bronze:
Cragganmore 12 Years Old
Price: £250.00 ($US380)
Silver:
Glenmorangie Tùsail
Bronze:
Glenmorangie Signet
This one was a three-way tie for Gold between:
- Chivas Regal 18 Years Old (£50.95 / $US77.35)
- Dewar's The Vintage 18 Years Old ($US55-$US97)
- Johnnie Walker Platinum 18 Years Old (£65.15 / $US98.88)
Price: £440 ($US667.83)
Silver:
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Bronze (tie):
John Walker Private Collection 2014
Dewar's Signature Edition
Price: £110 ($US167)
Silver:
Knob Creek 9 Years Old
Bronze:
Bowman Brothers Small Batch
Price: About $US70
Silver:
WhistlePig 12 Years Old - Old World Series: Sauternes
Bronze (tie):
Sazerac Straight Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Price: £46.95 ($US71.58)
Silver:
High West American Prairie
Bronze (tie):
New Holland Zeppelin Bend
Reilly's Mother's Milk
Price: About $US30-$US45
Silver:
E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small batch
Bronze:
Herman Marshall Texas Bourbon
Price: $US23.99
Silver:
Manhattan Moonshine
Bronze:
Climax Moonshine
Price: About $US55-75
Silver:
Forty Creek Copper Pot
Bronze (tie):
Forty Creek Double Barrel
Fort Creek Barrel Select
Price: $US34.99
Silver:
Jameson Caskmates
Bronze:
Jameson Gold Reserve
Price: £73.95 ($US112.74)
Silver:
Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Cask
Bronze:
Penderyn Madeira Finish
Price: About $US36
No runners-up!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.