The 30 best whiskies in the world right now

Portia Crowe
Every year, the International Whisky Competition brings together top whiskey experts to rate the best scotches, bourbons, blends, and other delicious spirits from around the world.

There are 30 categories, with gold, silver, and bronze awards for each. This year’s competition took place on April 23 and 24 in Chicago.

Judges were given 5 minutes to blind taste, judge, and score each liquor based on the following four criteria:

  • Sight: Colours (0 points), Visual appeal (5 points)
  • Nose: Intensity and complexity (15 points), Distinctiveness of aromas (10 points), Balance of aromas (10 points)
  • Taste-Mouth Feel: Palate and balance (10 points), Alcohol, body and complexity (10 points), Distinctiveness of flavours (10 points), Balance between flavours (10 points)
  • Finish: Length and finish (10 points), Quality of finish (10 points)

Best Single Malt Whisky -- Black Art 4.1

Price: £205 ($US311)

Silver:

Lagavulin 16 Years Old

Bronze:

The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso

Best Cask Strength -- The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso

Price: £45.45 ($US69)

Silver:

Aberlour A'Bunadh

Bronze:

Octomore 06.3 Islay Barley

Best New Release -- Glenmorangie Tùsail

Price: £79.95 ($US121.35)

Silver:

Craigellachie 23 Years Old

Bronze:

Glenmorangie The Taghta

Best Peated Whisky -- Lagavulin 16 Years Old

Price: £53.63 ($US81.41)

Silver:

Talisker Storm

Bronze:

Octomore 06.3 Islay Barley

Best Single Malt NAS -- The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso

Price: ‎£45.45 ($US69)

Silver:

Talisker Storm

Bronze:

Laphroaig Quarter Cask

Best Single Malt Scotch 10 Years -- Ardbeg 10 Years Old

Price: £40.75 ($US61.85)

Silver:

Laphroaig 10 Years Old Cask Strength

Bronze:

Laphroaig 10 Years Old

Best Single Malt Scotch 12 Years -- Caol Ila 12 Years Old

Price: ‎£40.75 ($US61.86)

Silver:

Bunnahabhain 12 Years Old

Bronze:

Cragganmore 12 Years Old

Best Single Malt Scotch 13-17 Years -- Lagavulin 16 Years Old

Price: £53.63 ($US81.41)

Silver:

Aberlour 16 Years Old

Bronze:

Dalwhinnie 15 Years Old

Best 18 Single Malt Scotch 18 Years -- Mortlach 18 Years Old

Price: £174.00 ($US264.13)

Silver:

Aberlour 18 Years Old

Bronze:

Tomatin 18 Years Old

Best Single Malt Scotch 25 Years -- Mortlach 25 Years Old

Price: £583.82 ($US886.25)

Silver:

Glenmorangie

Quarter Century 25 Years Old

Bronze:

Bunnahabhain 25 Years Old

Best Single Malt Scotch (Highlands) -- Glenmorangie Quarter Century 25 Years Old

Price: £250.00 ($US380)

Silver:
Glenmorangie Tùsail

Bronze:

Glenmorangie Signet

Best Single Malt Scotch (Islands) -- Talisker Storm

Price: £38.75 ($US58.83)

Silver:

Talsiker 10 Years Old

Bronze:

Ledaig 10 Years Old

Best Single Malt Scotch (Islay) -- Black Art 4.1

Price: £205 ($US311)

Silver:

Lagavulin 16 Years Old

Bronze:

Laphroaig Quarter Cask

Best Single Malt Scotch (Speyside) -- The Glenlivet Nàdurra Oloroso

Price:£45.45 ($US69)

Silver:

Mortlach 25 Years Old

Bronze:

Aberlour A'Bunadh

Best Blended Scotch (18 Years Old) -- 3 way tie

This one was a three-way tie for Gold between:

  • Chivas Regal 18 Years Old (‎£50.95 / $US77.35)

  • Dewar's The Vintage 18 Years Old ($US55-$US97)

  • Johnnie Walker Platinum 18 Years Old (‎£65.15 / $US98.88)

Best Blended Whisky (All Categories) -- John Walker & Sons King George V

Price: £440 ($US667.83)

Silver:

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Bronze (tie):

John Walker Private Collection 2014

Dewar's Signature Edition

Best Blended Malt Scotch -- John Walker & Sons Odyssey

Price: £580 ($US880)

No runners-up!

Best Value Scotch* (under $30) -- Johnnie Walker Red Label

Price: $US30

Silver:

Dewar's White Label

Best Bourbon Whiskey -- E.H. Taylor Jr. Single Barrel

Price: ‎£110 ($US167)

Silver:

Knob Creek 9 Years Old

Bronze:

Bowman Brothers Small Batch

Best Rye Whiskey -- E.H. Taylor, Jr. Straight Rye

Price: About $US70

Silver:

WhistlePig 12 Years Old - Old World Series: Sauternes

Bronze (tie):

Sazerac Straight Rye

Knob Creek Rye

Best American Whiskey -- James Oliver American Whiskey

Price: £46.95 ($US71.58)

Silver:

High West American Prairie

Bronze (tie):

New Holland Zeppelin Bend

Reilly's Mother's Milk

Best Small Batch Bourbon -- Bowman Brothers small batch

Price: About $US30-$US45

Silver:

E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small batch

Bronze:

Herman Marshall Texas Bourbon

Best Single Barrel Bourbon -- E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel

Price:‎£110 ($US167)

Silver:

Bowman Brothers Single Barrel

Best Moonshine -- Artisan Grain Original Moonshine

Price: $US23.99

Silver:

Manhattan Moonshine

Bronze:

Climax Moonshine

Best Canadian Whisky -- Forty Creek Confederation Oak

Price: About $US55-75

Silver:

Forty Creek Copper Pot

Bronze (tie):

Forty Creek Double Barrel

Fort Creek Barrel Select

Best Irish Whiskey -- Jameson Black Barrel

Price: $US34.99

Silver:

Jameson Caskmates

Bronze:

Jameson Gold Reserve

Best World Whiskey -- Hakushu 12 Years Old

Price: £73.95 ($US112.74)

Silver:

Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Cask

Bronze:

Penderyn Madeira Finish

Best Indian Whiskey -- Black Dog Centenary Black Reserve

Price: About $US24

Silver:

Black Dog Triple Reserve

Bronze:

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection

Best Grain Whiskey -- Middle West OYO Oloroso Wheat Whiskey

Price: $US79.95

Silver:

Compass Box Hedonism

Bronze:

Haig Club

Best South East Asian -- Golden Spirit Imperial Rare Aged (Myanmar)

Price: About $US36

No runners-up!

