The 30 best whiskies in the world right now

Artisan Grain Artisan Grain won best moonshine.

Every year, the International Whisky Competition brings together top whiskey experts to rate the best scotches, bourbons, blends, and other delicious spirits from around the world.

There are 30 categories, with gold, silver, and bronze awards for each. This year’s competition took place on April 23 and 24 in Chicago.

Judges were given 5 minutes to blind taste, judge, and score each liquor based on the following four criteria:

Sight: Colours (0 points), Visual appeal (5 points)

Nose: Intensity and complexity (15 points), Distinctiveness of aromas (10 points), Balance of aromas (10 points)

Taste-Mouth Feel: Palate and balance (10 points), Alcohol, body and complexity (10 points), Distinctiveness of flavours (10 points), Balance between flavours (10 points)

Finish: Length and finish (10 points), Quality of finish (10 points)

