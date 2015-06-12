Australia is on the verge of welcoming 7 million tourists in a year

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

International visitor arrivals to Australia are booming.

In February the number of short term arrivals rose to 602,800. The figure, up 3.8% on January and 6.9% from February 2014, was another record high.

Not only did visitor arrivals set a record for the month of February, arrival numbers over the past year surged to 6.952 million, also a record high.

It’s certainly an exciting time for Australia’s hospitality sector, and the economy as a whole.

