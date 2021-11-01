Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Australia’s international border has officially reopened, but flight prices to popular destinations are sky-high.

The high cost of international flight tickets is the result of extraordinary demand, relatively low supply, and the standard Christmas rush, said Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner.

Prices are expected to normalise through the new year once more capacity comes back on-line.

Australians taking advantage of the reopened international border have been warned to expect massive flight costs through the Christmas period, with pent-up demand and high fuel prices pushing the affordability of many popular routes.

The Australian border officially reopened on Monday, more than 20 months after the federal government first slammed it shut over fears of COVID-19 transmission.

Airports in Sydney and Melbourne once again welcomed international arrivals, after New South Wales and Victoria agreed to scrap the requirement for fully vaccinated international arrivals to undergo any kind of quarantine regime.

Incoming travel is currently limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate families, but tourists, working visa holders, and international students are expected to return in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, outgoing Australians no longer need permission from the Department of Home Affairs to venture overseas, allowing travellers to once again reach for their passports.

Bookings spiked almost immediately after those changes were revealed in October.

Qantas last month reported billions of airline points had been spent on international flights in the first two weeks they were offered.

And competitor Virgin Airlines today revealed international bookings have grew by 280 per cent since state governments began unveiling their plans to ease the rules for overseas arrivals.

But all that pent-up demand has come at a cost, with airline fees heading skywards through to the end of 2021.

According to popular flight price aggregators, the cost of a round-trip flights from Sydney to Los Angeles over the Christmas period starts at around $1,200 through Fiji Airlines — with a stopover in the Fjijian city of Nadi, which reopens to Australian tourists on 1 December.

The cheapest direct flights, offered by U.S. carrier United, start at around $2,400. And Qantas fares are higher still, with few return journeys available for less than $3,500.

Before COVID-19 hit, United offered some return Sydney-Los Angeles flights for under $700.

A similar situation awaits those looking to London for the Christmas period. Trips from Sydney to Heathrow are unlikely to be found for less than $1,800, with flyers lucky to get change from $5,000 through Qantas.

Direct Qantas flights operating return between Sydney and New Delhi, operating for the first time in more than a decade, come in above $3,000.

Demand is high due to the large number of Australians and their close family members seeking re-entry, according to Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner.

While the federal government had commissioned repatriation flights through the pandemic, access to those flights was strictly limited due to caps on international arrivals.

Beyond the standard Christmas season demand for flights, “there’s very few people being allowed back into the country,” Turner told ABC “News Breakfast” Monday morning.

That will change as airlines like Qantas, United, Qatar Airways, and Emirates ramp up their schedules and slowly bring their grounded fleets back into operation, he said.

More flights will be possible once other states nationwide choose to welcome international arrivals without strict quarantine restrictions.

Other headwinds face the sector, too. The International Air Transport Association’s jet fuel price index is near twelve-month highs, meaning the same sky-high oil prices hitting Australian drivers at the pump likely hit travellers while booking trips abroad.

The result: travelling out of NSW or Victoria to the U.S., U.K., or Europe “ could be more expensive than people expect,” Turner said, recommending travellers consider flights in the new year.

“But people need to remember it is normally peak season then anyway, so I think as capacity comes, the fares — and I know [Qantas CEO] Alan Joyce has said the same thing — that he expects fares to be pretty competitive even up to Christmas, once the capacity comes in.”

A return to pre-pandemic flight volumes is unlikely before 2024, he added.

As the airlines look to capitalise on eased border restrictions, the nation’s tourism operators are also pushing for a return to normalised operations.

“Today is a day for celebration as fully vaccinated Australians can again consider exemption-free travel to far-away destinations,” said Margy Osmond, CEO of the Tourism & Transport Forum.

But the sector is still calling on international tourists to be welcomed back before Christmas, and “the immediate return of international students and international skilled workers that are sorely required right now to fill key tourism and hospitality positions.”

The group has also urged state governments to reopen their domestic borders, lest the tourism recovery “remain patchy and piece-meal for many months to come.”