Scott Morrison says New South Wales and other states will be allowed to travel internationally once they hit their vaccination targets. (Rohan Thomson, Getty Images)

New South Wales looks like it could reopen its international border once it hits its 80% target, regardless of whether or not other states are ready.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he could envisage such a situation under the government’s National Plan.

It could see residents in New South Wales and Tasmania, along with the ACT, travel abroad more than a month before others, as vaccination rates diverge.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated there will be no need to wait for stragglers in the bid to reopen the country and travel abroad once more.

On Friday, Morrison was asked whether he could see a situation develop in Australia where states that hit their 80% vaccination targets will be able to reopen before others.

“Yes, I can,” he told reporters. “The National Plan sets that out very clearly.”

The stance puts New South Wales in the lead to travel abroad and welcome international visitors again, for the first time in more than 18 months. Importantly, it does so while other states have their domestic borders closed to New South Wales.

Home to Australia’s largest international gateway in the form of Sydney Airport, New South Wales has already administered one dose to more than 70% of residents over the age of 16 years.

On Friday, projections put it on track to hit its 80% full vaccination rate by early November. According to the modelling, New South Wales would hit the milestone just a few days after Tasmania and the ACT hit their respective targets.

The remark may be intended to stoke domestic rivalries as vaccination rates have diverged in recent months, and state premiers begin to offer incentives to get jabbed.

As outbreaks in Sydney have spread and daily case numbers have broken through the 1000 mark, New South Wales residents have heeded warnings by public health authorities and gone out to get jabbed en masse.

Similarly, some states that have avoided outbreaks are now trailing far behind.

Queensland, which has recorded just 10 cases in the last seven days, has the worst vaccination rate in the country. It joins Western Australia, which has developed a reputation for shutting its borders at the drop of a hat. Both are expected to pass the 80% target in early December, or more than one month after the first states do.

South Australia, the Northern Territory and Victoria are roughly in the middle of the pack, projected to hit the 80% vaccination rate by mid- to late-November.

More than 300,000 jabs were administered on Thursday across all states and territories. Collectively, more than six in 10 Australians have received their first dose.

It comes after significant problems were experienced during the early vaccine rollout, which was marred by the inadequate supply secured by the Morrison government.

This week, Canberra announced two new deals which would see the United Kingdom and Singapore send 4.5 million doses to Australia between them, as part of a vaccine swap.

Meanwhile, the country expects to receive its first shipments of the Moderna vaccine this month as vaccination numbers surge.

The faint promise of travel certainly won’t hurt the uptake, but Australians may not be holding their breath to get on a plane just yet.