September Trade Deficit Narrows To $43.1 Billion

Headline: U.S. trade deficit for September narrowed to $43.1 billion, from revised $44.9 billion the previous month.





Expectations: Consensus is for September trade deficit to widen to $46.3 billion.



Analysis: The trade deficit pulls funds from the U.S. economy and a wide trade gap could lower GDP forecasts.

The lower than expected trade deficit is a good sign for the sluggish U.S. economy.

