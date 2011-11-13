11 Signs International Students Are Taking Over America's Universities

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The number of international students coming to the United States for graduate school has jumped by nearly 4% since 2006.The Council of Graduate Schools released a study in November 2011 that investigates how many international students are coming to the United States for graduate school, where they’re coming from, and what they’re studying.



The council collected figures from 237 of the country’s universities.

China has consistently sent the most students to the United States, the study showed.

But, that might be due to the fact they know all of the tricks of the rather complicated system.

