11 Signs International Students Are Taking Over America's Universities

The number of international students coming to the United States for graduate school has jumped by nearly 4% since 2006.The Council of Graduate Schools released a study in November 2011 that investigates how many international students are coming to the United States for graduate school, where they’re coming from, and what they’re studying.
The council collected figures from 237 of the country’s universities.
China has consistently sent the most students to the United States, the study showed.
But, that might be due to the fact they know all of the tricks of the rather complicated system.
The council studied college enrollment data for students from China, India, South Korea, and the Middle East and Turkey
Admission offers to prospective international graduate students from all surveyed countries jumped to 9% in 2011, its biggest rise since 2006 when offers landed at 14%
More offers mean enrollment has grown too. First-time enrollment for international graduate students jumped to 8% in 2011.
China made up a bulk of those first-time enrollment numbers, sending 21% of America's first-time international graduate students
Enrollment in both business and physical and earth sciences programs increased by 11%, jumping from 3% and 8%, respectively, in 2010
While private schools offered the highest number of admission offers, public schools upped the ante as well
The West and the Northeast claimed the most international graduate students, with admission offers jumping to 11% in both areas
Not surprisingly, the 10 largest universities in the United States sent out the most admission offers to international students
