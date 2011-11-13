11 Signs International Students Are Taking Over America's Universities

Abby Rogers
The number of international students coming to the United States for graduate school has jumped by nearly 4% since 2006.The Council of Graduate Schools released a study in November 2011 that investigates how many international students are coming to the United States for graduate school, where they’re coming from, and what they’re studying.

The council collected figures from 237 of the country’s universities.

China has consistently sent the most students to the United States, the study showed.

But, that might be due to the fact they know all of the tricks of the rather complicated system.

The council studied college enrollment data for students from China, India, South Korea, and the Middle East and Turkey

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

Of the countries surveyed, China has consistently been asked to send the most students abroad

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

Admission offers to prospective international graduate students from all surveyed countries jumped to 9% in 2011, its biggest rise since 2006 when offers landed at 14%

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

More offers mean enrollment has grown too. First-time enrollment for international graduate students jumped to 8% in 2011.

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

China made up a bulk of those first-time enrollment numbers, sending 21% of America's first-time international graduate students

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

Enrollment in both business and physical and earth sciences programs increased by 11%, jumping from 3% and 8%, respectively, in 2010

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

While private schools offered the highest number of admission offers, public schools upped the ante as well

Source: The Council of Graduate Schools

The West and the Northeast claimed the most international graduate students, with admission offers jumping to 11% in both areas

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

Not surprisingly, the 10 largest universities in the United States sent out the most admission offers to international students

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

Offers for enrollment for Chinese students jumped 23% at America's 100 largest institutions

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

Source: Council of Graduate Schools

But what is prompting Chinese students to make the trip to America?

