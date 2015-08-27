Bigger stocks are more exposed to the turmoil overseas

It has been a wild few days in the markets.
Analysts have attributed some of that volatility to developments abroad. Or, more concretely, to China.
In light of that, it’s worth taking a look at which kinds of companies are the most exposed to international economies.
In a recent note to clients, Credit Suisse US equity strategist Lori Calvasina shared a chart that shows large caps get about 38% of their revenues outside of the US, compared with around 21% for small caps.
Furthermore, “mega caps” are even more exposed to the international economy. Companies that make up the S&P 100 get about 46% of their revenues from abroad, and those that make up the Russell Top 200 get about 41%.
Notably, the Asia Pacific and Australia region’s revenue exposure is listed as just 6% for large and mega caps, and around 4% for small caps.
However, “[t]hese numbers may be low, as many companies do not break out regional exposures, but lump all non-US exposure into an international or foreign bucket,” writes Calvasina. “Most companies do not report a breakout for China specific exposure but we suspect that it is the highest in large cap and mega cap.”
Check it out below.
