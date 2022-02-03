20 international movies Netflix is releasing this year as it beefs up its global reach beyond TV hits

“20th Century Girl” — South Korea Description: In 1999 – the last year of the 20th century – 17-year-old Bo-ra finds her first love: a sweet, pure but heartbreaking relationship. Years later in the 21st century, news about her first love revives her teenage romance that she once thought had forgotten. 20th Century Girl narrates the lives of the youth in their 20s, filled with vivid moments of love and friendship. Starring the popular Kim You-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo, and Roh Yoon-Seo, this pit-a-patting film will be directed by Bang Woo-ri, who won the Best Short Film award for Mrs. Young at the Blue Dragon Awards.

“Athena” — France Description: Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.

“All Quiet on the Western Front (Im Westen nichts Neues)” — Germany Description: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

“Bigbug” — France Release date: February 11 : February 11 Description: A group of bickering suburbanites find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety.

“Black Crab” — Sweden Release date: March 18 : March 18 Description: Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this Swedish action thriller follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.

“Bubble” — Japan Description: The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

“Carter” — South Korea Description: Agent Carter, who suffers memory loss, is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries. Orchestrated by renowned action film director Jung Byung gil and star cast Joo Won, Carter presents an action-packed experience.

“Don’t Blame Karma! (¿Qué culpa tiene el karma?)” — Mexico Description: Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

“Drifting Home” — Japan Description: Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories. While playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea along with Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins.

“Jung_E” — South Korea Description: JUNG_E portrays a desolated Earth in the 22nd century that is no longer inhabitable due to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. Victory – meaning the end of the war – now hinges on finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary JUNG_E into a scalable robot. Orchestrated by Director Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan, Peninsula, and Hellbound, and starring a colorful cast – Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo, JUNG_E portrays a unique theme combined with dystopia, cloning, and technology.

“Khufiya” — India Description: Khufiya is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets. While all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

“Love and Leashes” — South Korea Description: “Love and Leashes” is a film about a different kind of romance between a man with a unique taste and a woman who stumbles upon his secret. Seo Hyun, who recently played a shape-shifting swindler in “Private Lives,” will star in her first film, “Love and Leashes.” Jung Ji-woo, played by Seo Hyun in the film, is a woman who leads a racy romance by engaging in a “special” relationship with her co-worker after she accidentally learns about his secret peculiarities. Performing outstandingly across an array of genres like in the musical “Swag Age: Shout, Joseon!,” the drama “Please Don’t Date Him,” and “Imitation,” rising star Lee Jun-young will play the role of Jung Ji-hoo, a man with unusual tastes.

“Monica, O My Darling” — India Description: Black comedy and white-collar crime collide in “Monica, O My Darling” in which a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. Go on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key.

“Qala” — India Description: “Qala” is a story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1” — Japan The ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ manga Kodansha Description: With over 37 million copies sold and winning in the children’s category of the 39th Kodansha Manga Award, the mega-hit “The Seven Deadly Sins” (original work: Nakaba Suzuki) is receiving a spin-off anime film. This film will feature an original story by Suzuki. Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of “The Seven Deadly Sins” protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.

“Seoul Vibe” — South Korea Description: Action blockbuster “Seoul Vibe” narrates a talented crew of baby drivers — known as the Sangedong Supreme team. With the world’s eyes trained to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the illegal transactions of capital (funds) is a significant issue. A special operation driven by the Sangedong Supreme team starts to unravel the corruption behind the slush funds. An all-star cast — Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu — portrays this incredible chase in the city of Seoul tightly packed with breathtaking action scenes.

“The Takedown (Loin du périph)” — France Description: Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. Many years ago they worked together but life took them apart. The unlikely pair is reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them all the way up to the French Alps. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

“Through My Window (A través de mi ventana)” — Spain Release date: February 4 : February 4 Description: Raquel has been in love with Ares forever, her attractive and mysterious neighbor. She watches him without being noticed because, much to her dismay, they haven’t exchanged a single word. Raquel has a very clear mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. But she is not an innocent girl and she is not prepared to lose everything along the way, and certainly not herself …

“Troll” — Norway Description: Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?