These stunning contest-winning landscape photos show the Earth in ways you've ever seen it

The Australia-based International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest may still be relatively new — 2015 is only the second year that it’s been around — but the photos that make up the top 101 are shots of the planet as stunning as we’ve ever seen.

Each photographer submits a portfolio of photos from the past year.

The organisers of the competition have compiled the top 101 into a free eBook, which can be downloaded here.

Scroll down to check out a selection of the winning images (we’ve left photos as they were originally cropped).

