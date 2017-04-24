These award-winning photos show planet Earth in ways you've never seen it

Kevin Loria
It’s easy to get caught up in worrying about how crazy the world is. But sometimes it’s important to stop and remember that it’s also beautiful.

There are ice caves that shimmer sapphire blue, glowing swirls in the sky as particles carried by solar wind collide with Earth’s atmosphere, and serene scenes of snow blanketing and muffling everything else in the world.

It’s harsh, powerful, beautiful, colourful, vulnerable, and strong.

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, which just released the winning images from its 2016 contest, highlights some of the most amazing images that show this beauty that we’ve ever seen.

With permission, we’ve republished the winners here. If you can, we’d recommend checking them out in full screen mode.

Hougaard Malan of South Africa won the single image 'International Landscape Photograph of the Year' award with this shot of Ruacana Falls in Northern Namibia.

Hougaard Malan/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
The same image also won the 'Waterfall' category.

The second-place single image award was won by Simone Cmoon for this shot from Lofoten, Norway.

Simone Cmoon/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Eberhard Ehmke came in third in the single image contest with this overhead shot of Hessen, Germany.

Eberhard Ehmke/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Alex Noriega won the 'International Landscape Photographer of the Year' award for his body of work. Here we see wind and golden light on the sand dunes of Death Valley, California.

Alex Noriega/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

In a second shot from Noriega's winning body of work, trees emerge from a meadow covered in thirteen feet of snow at Mount Rainier, Washington, USA.

Alex Noriega/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Another image from the photographer of the year's collection, Noriega's shot of Queets Rainforest in Washington feels lush and soothing.

Alex Noriega/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Here, Noriega captures a mesmerising view of the Colorado Plateau in the fourth image from his winning body of work.

Alex Noriega/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kath Salier came in second in the 'Photographer of the Year' award for her work. Here we see a stark view of Iceland.

Kath Salier/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

In a second shot from Salier's work, we see an ice cave near Jokulsarlon, Iceland, which feels powerful in a primordial way.

Kath Salier/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Here in a third photo from the second-place body of work, she captures the constant motion of water at Mt. Field National Park in Tasmania, Australia.

Kath Salier/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

This shot of Flakstadoya Beach in Norway feels like a living fossil. It's the fourth image in Salier's second-place collection.

Kath Salier/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Peter Poppe came in third in the 'Photographer of the Year' contest. Here he shows us Sandwich Harbour, near Swakopmund, Namibia.

Peter Poppe/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Another other shot from Namibia from Poppe's third-place winning body of work looks like a dream of a desert.

Peter Poppe/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Sandwich Harbour, near Swakopmund, Namibia

There's something haunting in Poppe's shot from Deadvlei, Sossusvlei, Namibia. A third image from the third-place winner of the 'Photographer of the Year' contest.

Peter Poppe/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

And the contrast in texture here in this other shot from Deadvlei, Sossusvlei, Namibia, is fascinating. A fourth image from the third-place winner of the 'Photographer of the Year' contest.

Peter Poppe/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Guy Havell won the black and white image contest with this evocative photo of Ingjaldsholl Church on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula of Iceland.

Guy Havell/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Leonardo Papära's shot of the Northern Lights from Godafoss, Nordurland, Iceland, won the 'Dominant Sky' award.

Leonardo Papära/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Godafoss, Nordurland, Iceland

Kalan Robb took the 'South America' category award with this incredible perspective on Mirador in El Alto, Bolivia.

Kalan Robb/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Mirador in El Alto, Bolivia

Ignacio Palacios won the 'Square Arial' award with this painting-like image from Marismas del Guadalquivir, Spain.

Ignacio Palacios/The International Landscape Photographer of the Year
Marismas del Guadalquivir, Spain

