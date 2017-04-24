These award-winning photos show planet Earth in ways you've never seen it

It’s easy to get caught up in worrying about how crazy the world is. But sometimes it’s important to stop and remember that it’s also beautiful.

There are ice caves that shimmer sapphire blue, glowing swirls in the sky as particles carried by solar wind collide with Earth’s atmosphere, and serene scenes of snow blanketing and muffling everything else in the world.

It’s harsh, powerful, beautiful, colourful, vulnerable, and strong.

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition, which just released the winning images from its 2016 contest, highlights some of the most amazing images that show this beauty that we’ve ever seen.

With permission, we’ve republished the winners here. If you can, we’d recommend checking them out in full screen mode.

