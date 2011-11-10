The Biggest Conclusions From The IEA's World Energy Outlook

The International Energy Agency just released the World Energy Outlook 2011.



The future of energy is clear: the world’s demand for all energy sources is growing, even as the planet barrels toward the brink of irreversible climate change.

The report stresses the immediate need to cut down on fossil fuels and subsidise renewable energy. Meanwhile, emerging-market competitors such as India, Indonesia, China, and Brazil will lead global energy demand over the next 25 years.

