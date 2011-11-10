The Biggest Conclusions From The IEA's World Energy Outlook

Andrew Shen
The International Energy Agency just released the World Energy Outlook 2011.

The future of energy is clear: the world’s demand for all energy sources is growing, even as the planet barrels toward the brink of irreversible climate change.

The report stresses the immediate need to cut down on fossil fuels and subsidise renewable energy. Meanwhile, emerging-market competitors such as India, Indonesia, China, and Brazil will lead global energy demand over the next 25 years.

COAL IS BLOWING UP

EMISSIONS GROWTH CONTINUES AT RECORD PACE

CHINA AND INDIA WILL ACCOUNT FOR THE MOST GROWTH

INACTION BY 2017 WILL LEAD TO IRREVERSIBLE CLIMATE CHANGE

RENEWABLE SUBSIDIES NEED TO INCREASE

WIND WILL ATTRACT THE MOST INVESTMENT

NATURAL GAS CAN MAKE THE U.S. A MAJOR ENERGY SUPPLIER

AUTOMOBILE GROWTH WILL DRIVE UP OIL DEMAND

OIL PRICES MAY REACH $150 A BARREL SOON.

RUSSIA WILL BECOME A MAJOR SUPPLIER OF OIL AND GAS

