After 14 Years And Almost $1 Billion Spent, The International Criminal Court Has Finished ZERO Cases

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Australian publication The Global Mail has a fascinating account of the The Hague, the Dutch-capital that also serves as the centre of attempts at international and humanitarian justice.Writer Eric Ellis takes particular aim at the International Criminal Court, which, despite being set up in 1998 to try criminals suspected of genocide and other crimes, and having received almost $1 billion in funding, has failed to complete a single case.



It boasts more judges than defendants, all on large, tax-free salaries. Some, such as Japan’s Kuniko Ozaki, lack any legal education experience (and may, Ellis writes, have been appointed due to their country’s large donations to the court).

The article is an incredible look at the micro-economy of international justice, which, even when it succeeds — such as the UN “special tribunals” into the post-Yugoslavian wars — is fraught with difficulties.

