MAP OF THE DAY: Foreign Buyers Are Swooping In To Buy Homes In These Hotspots

Thank heavens for international buyers, who spent $41 billion on U.S. real estate last year. Even with support, sellers cut $12 billion from homes listed on Trulia in the past 12 months.



Where is all of that foreign money going?

Trulia produced an interactive chart to show what markets different countries look at most (via Paul Kedrosky). Foreigners stay out of Middle America, excepting Chicago. Meanwhile the big buyers from China look only at New York, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

See the interactive chart here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.