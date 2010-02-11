Three Bond ETFs To Trade Against Sovereign Debt Fear And Greed

It’s pretty difficult for average investors to trade in and out of European government bonds, thus here are three ETFs which might provide exposure to Europe’s current financial concerns, as highlighted by ETFdb.



SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX).

ETFdb: This ETF is designed to track the performance of government bonds issued in local currencies by investment-grade countries outside the U.S. with at least one year remaining until maturity… BWX maintains a weightings of about 4.1% to Greece and 4.6% to Spain.

SPDR DB International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP).

WIP invests in inflation-protected government bonds in both developed and emerging markets outside the U.S., and maintains an average coupon of 3.2% and a 30-day SEC yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (IGOV).

Japan accounts for about a quarter of IGOV’s total assets, followed by Germany (9.6%), Italy (8.2%), and France (7.3%). Spain and Greece account for about 9% of total assets. IGOV features an average coupon of 3.6%.

