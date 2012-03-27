Internal Documents To Reveal What Really Happened When Microsoft Offered Yahoo $31/Share

Photo: AP

Yahoo shareholder Dan Loeb wants to know why Yahoo turned down a $31/share acquisition off from Microsoft in 2008.To figure that out, his hedge fund, Third Point, filed a motion to unseal internal Yahoo documents about the negotiations.



Today, the WSJ reports Yahoo will cease fighting that motion.

Maybe we’ll soon learn what Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock and then-CEO Jerry Yang were smoking thinking.

Yahoo shares trade at $15.50 today.

