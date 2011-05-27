Internal Customer Service Tip: Embrace Uniqueness of Your Employees

Photo: Facebook

Exploit individual personalities.Everyone is different, and as a result everyone you hire may have something special to bring to the table.



Let them know how their personalities and unique strengths support your organisation. Take advantages of these differences.

Every so often in our training programs, we do an exercise where several small groups compete to find an object in their pockets, briefcases and purses that represents each letter of the alphabet.

For example, the letter “A” could be a bottle of aspirin. The letter “B” could be a book. The first team to get all 26 letters wins. This contest teaches several lessons, including:

1. It is easier to complete this project as a team rather than an individual.

2. Without giving directions on how to document the 26 items representing the letters of the alphabet, it is interesting to see the different methods that the groups come up with to assemble the objects, proving there is, as the cliché goes, “more than one way to skin a cat.”

3. And as it pertains to the concept of uniqueness–and the most pertinent point to this short article–the varied background of the different team members makes it easier to come up with unique objects that others on the team would not have.

recognise that your colleagues, employees and team members bring unique and different backgrounds, points of view and personalities to your organisation. They should all be embraced, admired and used to the advantage of the organisation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.