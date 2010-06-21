Internal BP Document Says Spill Could Reach 100,000 Barrels Per Day

Little by little, the most apocalyptic oil scenarios are becoming more realistic.



Congressman Ed Markey has released an internal BP doc that shows that under certain scenarios, the flow from the leaking wellhead could hit 200K.

Today Representative Ed Markey (D-Mass.) released an internal BP document showing that the company’s own analysis believed that a worst-case scenario, based on damage to the well bore, could result in 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

In the document, BP stated: If BOP and wellhead are removed and if we have incorrectly modelled the restrictions – the rate could be as high as ~ 100,000 barrels per day up the casing or 55,000 barrels per day up the annulus (low probability worst cases)

To read the document, CLICK HERE.

This number is in sharp contrast to BP’s initial claim that the leak was just 1,000 barrels a day. At the time this document was made available to Congress, BP claimed the leak was 5,000 barrels a day, and told Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that the worst case scenario was be 60,000 barrels a day. This document tells a different story.

The two pages from the doucmnet are shown below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.