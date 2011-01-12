Internal AOL Blog War: Mike Arrington Shreds Engadget

Photo: AP

AOL’s two most important tech sites are at war with each other.Michael Arrington at TechCrunch just took a huge shot at Engadget, saying it’s nothing more than “a plasticised caricature of a real blog.”



The reason he’s so angry? An Engadget editor left a comment on some TechCrunch post saying, “slow news day?”

Blog wars are nothing new, but this one surprised us because both sites are owned by AOL. You’d think they would play nice.

While it seems like Arrington is just lashing out to make it seem like TechCrunch is still independent from AOL, we’ve also heard rumours that the Engadget team tried to kill AOL’s acquisition of TechCrunch.

Apparently there’s plenty of bad blood between the two sites.

In Arrington’s post he also accuses Engadget of buying traffic through Google Ads. Engadget’s editor in chief Joshua Toplosky says the Google ads are “news to him,” and he seems baffled by Arrington’s decision to lash out.

