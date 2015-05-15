Intern sexting scandal takes down powerful Missouri politician

Missouri House Speaker John Diehl (R) announced his resignation from his leadership position on Thursday after being caught up in a sexting scandal.

The day before, The Kansas City Star posted racy texts Diehl allegedly sent a college freshman who had interned at the state capitol. Diehl, 49, is is reportedly married with three children.

The exchanges include Diehl telling the unnamed intern, “God I want you right now,” and her replying, “I wish you could have me right now.”

“In another exchange, she sends a picture of herself in a bikini and Diehl responds: ‘Damn girl … I want to see more,'” according to The Star’s Jason Hancock.

In his statement on Thursday, Diehl acknowledged sending the texts and said he is the type of leader who is willing to own up to his decisions.

“I have acknowledged making a serious error in judgment by sending the text messages. It was wrong and I am truly sorry. Too often we hear leaders say they’re sorry but are unwilling to accept the consequences. I understand that, as a leader, I am responsible for my actions and I am willing to face the consequences,” he said.

Diehl also said he was resigning in order to avoid endangering his record of accomplishments.

“I’m not going to further jeopardize what we have accomplished this year and what can be accomplished in the future,” he concluded. “Therefore, I will be resigning the position of Speaker of the House and the office of State Representative in a way that allows for an orderly transition.”

