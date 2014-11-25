The Interns At Top Tech Companies Make More Money Than You Do

Today, Tiffany Zhongtweeted out a list intern salaries offered by top tech companies, and let’s just say being an intern never looked so good.

Google interns rake in $US7,000 a month, while Pinterest interns collect $US7,500. Most of the internships also come with a generous housing stipend. It’s important to note that most of these internships are for software developers.

Here’s the list:

Friend made a list of top internship offers ???? pic.twitter.com/faEonGfjwd — TZ ✦ (@TZhongg) November 23, 2014

