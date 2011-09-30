Unpaid Interns From Set Of "Black Swan" Suing Filmmakers For Forcing Them To Work Like Unpaid Interns

Seriously?



Former unpaid interns Alex Footman and Eric Glatt, have filed a lawsuit against Fox Searchlight.

Footman and Glatt interned on the production of “Black Swan.” And had to do “grunt work.”

The horror.

Glatt, who worked as an accounting intern, had to run around,

“preparing documents for purchase orders and petty cash, travelling to the set to obtain signatures on needed documents, and creating spreadsheets to track missing documents in each production employee’s personnel file.”

Footman, a 2009 film school graduate according to the A.V. Club, is upset that his responsibilities included:

“preparing coffee for the production office, ensuring that the coffee pot was full, taking and distributing lunch orders for the production staff, taking out the trash and cleaning the office.”

As opposed to…what exactly? Directing Natalie Portman? Dancing in the corps?

Apparently, no one bothered to inform the litigious duo that if they really want to work in Hollywood, they probably shouldn’t sue a major movie studio for asking them to make coffee.

They should have, because these two will have to change their names if they plan on working there in the future.

