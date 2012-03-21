PRESENTING: The 15 Style Tips Every Wall Street Intern Needs To Know

Photo: flickr: Francois Storr

The weather is getting warm and that means your Wall Street summer internship is going to be here before you know it.First off, our congratulations on scoring the position. But now it’s time make sure you impress your peers and superiors with an appropriate internship wardrobe.



Don’t worry. We’re here to help, summer interns!

Our thanks go out to The Fine Young Gentleman, one of our very favourite men’s fashion bloggers, whom we consulted for tips and suggestions.

“As an intern the whole idea is to not rock the boat. With many of the internships the whole idea is to kick arse, take names, get a job and not rock the boat. Key phrase being ‘not rock the boat,'” says the Fine Young Gentleman, “It is not that you want to blend in with all of the others, it is just that you don’t want to stick out like a three legged dog.”

“I think it is pretty simple, err on the conservative side of things and realise there may be more do’s than don’ts at your company. You need to look and act professional and you need to act in a manner consistent with the firm which you are interning at.”

