What It's Like To Intern At Hot Silicon Valley Startup Flipboard

What’s it like to intern at a big-name startup in Silicon Valley?
The Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers Fellows Program hires design and engineering students from across the nation and places them in its portfolio companies. KPCB companies include Flipboard, Chegg, Groupon and Nest.
The firm says thousands of applicants apply to the program. One of this year’s fellows, Amrit Mazumder, is a graphic design student at the Rhode Island School of Design.
He scored a position at Flipboard and shared some of what his summer has been like with Business Insider.
Even as an intern, Amrit gets to work on aspects of Flipboard's Android app that millions of people will see.
Flipboard gives its interns plenty of ways to make big contributions to the company. Here they are brainstorming new features for the app.
Flipboard's design process is very iterative. Notes are taken on each version and they constantly strive to find better ways of presenting stories.
The interns regularly go out together for lunch. Here's their favourite burrito joint by the office.
Going out to lunch also gives him a chance to talk to his mentor, Flipboard designer Didier Hilhorst.
After getting back to the office, Amrit met with the head of design, Marcos Weskamp, to talk about how their new designs flow together.
Flipboard tries to organise treats for its employees each week, whether it's going out for ice cream or hosting an in-office desert bar
