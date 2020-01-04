An app for intermittent fasting is getting roasted by critics who say it promotes body shaming and eating disorders

DoFasting The app prompts users to input their current and ideal weight.

An app that claims to help people stick to an intermittent fasting plan is getting roasted on social media.

Some people are saying the app, called DoFasting, is promoting eating disorders and body shaming with its advertisements that depict ideal body shapes and sizes.

Intermittent fasting, which is restricting meals to specific, limited time periods, is one of the more controversial dieting techniques out there. Though a study published in the journal Obesity found that the practice could have some positive effects, intermittent fasting can become unsafe if it is not monitored and controlled.

The diet strategy has recently become popular with some celebrities and tech moguls. Negative side effects such as hair loss, anxiety, and stress have been associated with intermittent fasting.

The DoFasting app prompts participants to enter their current and goal weights, and participants can choose from three tiers of plans that require various subscription fees. An annual subscription costs about $US100 a year.

The app has recently come under fire on social media, mainly related to advertisements that some people say promote eating disorders and self-harm. DoFasting did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Here’s what critics are saying:

Some say that the app promotes eating disorders and body shaming.

Good job a prerequisite to eating disorders — wellok (@nolan_wilkie) January 1, 2020

As somebody who once had an eating disorder, this is training an eating disorder. It literally screws up your thinking and endorphins and reward system. Don't do it. pic.twitter.com/Y5agwPOI0R — Lady Lenoire (@LadyLenoire) January 1, 2020

I might report this ad for promoting self harm. — Lady Lenoire (@LadyLenoire) January 1, 2020

One promoted tweet from the company’s account, which originally went out on November 7, was criticised particularly harshly.

The tweet included an image of seven women with the words, “Choose a body type.”

Thinking of starting Intermittent Fasting? ???? Install App And Get Your Personal Fasting Plan????

https://t.co/DXz41X2FZk — DOfasting (@DOfasting) November 7, 2019

People criticised the image for lacking diversity.

Ah yes diversity, with six white ladies. Why should I expect anything different from an app which forces you to pay to not eat. I could do that for free — Sam Bushman (@ZamBushman) January 2, 2020

One user noted in a reply to the tweet that it appeared as though the only person of colour in the image was also the only person with a sightly differing body type.

Your photo is six slender white women with blonde hair and one WOC who is fat. Your messaging is as dangerous as your product. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 10, 2019

This reply was hidden by the DoFasting account.

One person even made a spoof of a similar image.

People also criticised a December 30 tweet that categorised different belly types.

Mommy belly? That woman’s body grew a human being. How about celebrating that instead of shaming! — Harley Vixen. (@harley_vixen7) December 31, 2019

