Intermedia Invests In Web Concert Producer Control Room

PE firm Intermedia has bought an undisclosed stake in Control Room, the NY-based company that produced the Live Earth webcasts as well as concerts by Madonna and Jay-Z. Intermedia is run by cable mogul Leo Hindrey; paidcontent reminds us that Control Room was founded by concert producer Kevin Wall, and was originally funded by Time Warner’s AOL, Phil Anschut’z AEG, and XM. Reuters

