A legendary film studio just invested $18 million in an Israeli startup that makes choose-your-own-adventure videos

Interlude, a five-year-old Israeli video startup, just raised $18.2 million from investors including major film studio MGM Studios.

The company announced the investment onstage Tuesday at Business Insider’s Ignition conference.

“Though video has always been a very powerful storytelling medium, it has not, to date, been able to adjust and adapt from viewer to viewer,” Yoni Bloch, Interlude founder and CEO said.

“But we are aiming to allow filmmakers and content to form a unique connection with each viewer. This has the potential to change the relationship between film and individual audience members.”

What makes Interlude stand out from other video startups is that Interlude’s technology makes its videos interactive, letting users have the option to customise their videos and participate in them to an extent. Interlude does a lot of music videos and branded content.

For example, the startup relaunched Carly Rae Jepsen’s music video for the song “Run Away with Me” as a choose-your-own-adventure style, interactive video. Interlude’s claim to fame is its technology’s ability to gamify otherwise non-interactive videos to get people to participate. The company says that its videos get, on average, 10 times better engagement and sharing, as opposed to traditional videos.

The new funding will let Interlude to expand its footprint, growing its web of creators, improving its technology, and adding new genres of serialized video content to its repertoire.

Aside from MGM Studios, Interlude’s new round of funding includes investors like Warner Music Group, Samsung, Sequoia Capital, and Intel Capital. In total, Interlude has raised more than $36 million in funding.

