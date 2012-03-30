These Spring Cleaning Tips Will Bump Up Your Home's Resale Value

Photo: Flickr

March 20th marked the first official day of spring and while some homeowners are looking forward to no longer using their heater as often or no longer needing to shovel snow off their driveway, other homeowners see this time of the year as a time to take part in spring cleaning.Spring cleaning is the perfect opportunity for de-cluttering and disinfecting your home, but especially if your home is currently on the market, spring cleaning is also the perfect chance to spruce up your home in order to increase its resale value. As such, here are the top interior spring cleaning projects which cost little to do, but can add the most value to your home at resale:



Cleaning Floors

Depending on what type of flooring your home has, there are easy and affordable ways to get your floors in spotless shape for incoming prospective homebuyers.

If your carpet seems shabbier than usual or you have mysterious stains that just won’t come out, consider calling a professional carpet cleaner to get the job done. Otherwise, carpets can be kept in good condition by simply vacuuming on a regular basis, taking your shoes off as soon as you enter the front door, and wiping your pets’ feet before letting them re-enter the home after roaming around outdoors.

Wood or tile floors tend to be easier to keep clean compared to carpet so if your hard-surface floors begin to look grimy and stained, simply mop it with a mild, disinfecting cleaner. Sometimes an intense cleaning is all it takes to get your floors looking as good as new, and as the Lending Tree reports, new floors can increase a home’s value by as much as 10 per cent.

organising Closets

Closets instantly appear cleaner and larger by simply hanging articles of clothing up, inserting clothing and shoe organisers, and getting rid of clothing, shoes, and accessories that are no longer worn.

Further, dividing your hung up articles of clothing into categories of shirts, pants, or dresses will not only make your closet look more appealing to homebuyers, but your daily routine of picking out clothes will no longer seem as arduous.

Attached to a master bedroom, reports have found that an organised closet can contribute up to a 70 per cent return on investment at resale. That’s a lot of money fo simply tidying up a small amount of square footage.

Removing odours

Unappealing odours can seep into furniture, fabrics, and even the walls of a home, giving it an overall less appealing atmosphere. Get in to the routine of taking out your home’s trash on a regular basis, thoroughly disinfect your kitchen and bathroom, and remove any existing odor-causing stains from upholstery with a fabric-safe disinfectant.

Finally, use odor eliminating sprays or fresh-smelling candles to give you home an inviting scent for anyone who enters it and is looking to buy. A clean smelling home often give the appearance that a home is newer than it actually is and can further contribute to the possibility of increased resale.

organise Miscellaneous Shelving

Whether you have book shelves, pantry shelves, closet shelves, or garage shelving, there is a good chance that the lazy side of you has taken over in the past year and your home’s shelves are now crammed with various items and full of disorder.

Similar to organising your closet, by removing clutter from your home’s shelves — especially the clutter that is easily visible to anyone who visits — your home will instantly appear more spacious and full of organizational options for interested homebuyers.

Keep Your Basement Dry

According to Kiplinger, “an informational survey of homeowners reveals that the vast majority would rather have multiple root canals than cope with a basement that periodically gets wet.”

Besides the obvious inconvenience of having to deal with flood cleanup, a wet basement can result in mould, mildew, unpleasant odours, and stained walls and floors. Reapply sealant along the exterior walls that border your basement and consider calling a plumber or purchasing a floor drain to add to your basement exterior.

Before you know it, your basement will be as good as new and will be transformed into a space that prospective homebuyers might consider as a game room or an extra bedroom. Similar to closet organisation, it is also worth noting that sprucing up the basement can also add up to a 70 per cent return on investment at resale.

By taking on these simple spring cleaning tasks, you could see your wallet filling up right before your eyes and a “sold” sign in your front yard before you know it.

This post originally appeared at 360 Mortgage Group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.