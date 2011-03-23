EGYPT IS BACK: Interior Ministry On Fire In Cairo

Fire In Downtown Cairo

Photo: Twitpic

UPDATE: CNBC just confirmed the fire at the interior ministry. Fire fighters are on the scene.The interior ministry in Cairo is on fire right now, according to New York Times reporter Nick Kristoff.



The fire is spreading across the city.

Protests were happening outside the building earlier, with police officers trying to storm the building. They are demanding higher wages, according to Bloomberg.

Note: We believe this to be a photo of today’s fire, but can’t confirm at the moment.

