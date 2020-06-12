Interior designers reveal 9 things in your kitchen you should get rid of

Shutterstock A kitchen can easily look cluttered and dated, but there are a few ways to make it look better.

Insider asked interior designers to share which kitchen items and designs are worth getting rid of.

The pros said you should toss or upcycle extra dish towels and oven mitts, especially if they’re worn or don’t match your kitchen.

Seldom-used cookbooks and appliances take up space and aren’t always worth keeping.

Open shelving, especially if it features mismatched items, may not be contributing much to your space.

From cluttered countertops to overflowing junk drawers, some of us could use a bit of help organising our kitchen.

But sometimes it’s hard to know what to let go of and what to keep. To narrow it down, Insider asked three interior designers to share which kitchen items should be tossed or decluttered.

Here’s what they had to say:

Old or worn dish towels can be repurposed as cleaning rags.

Shutterstock If your dish towels no longer look great, consider using them to clean instead of hanging them in your kitchen.

Dish towels – especially ones that are quite worn or that no longer match your kitchen’s aesthetic – should be sorted through, said Jill Jarvis, owner and designer of Ehrlich Interiors.

“Go through all your dish towels, and discard those that are past their prime and no longer compliment your kitchen,” she told Insider.

Then you can evaluate your remaining towels to see if you actually need or use them, Jarvis said. If not, you can repurpose them as cleaning rags or hand towels around your home.

Extra sets of oven mitts tend to just take up space.

Shutterstock You probably don’t need five pairs of oven mitts hanging around your kitchen.

A great set of mitts is a kitchen must-have so you can remove hot items from the oven, but how many do you really need?

Sarah Blank, kitchen and bath designer at Sarah Blank Design Studio, said you might want to cut back, especially if they’re taking over your drawers and hooks.

Blank told Insider that you really only need two sets in your kitchen – one for you and one for a kitchen helper.

Utensils and kitchen gadgets that you seldom or never use are contributing to clutter.

Shutterstock Go through your utensil holder and toss or put away things you rarely use.

Sort through your utensils, spatulas, and gadgets, and remove all of the ones you’re not regularly using, Blank suggested.

And if you’ve got seldom-used items displayed on your counter or on an open shelf, consider tucking them away somewhere less visible.

Get rid of cookbooks you don’t use on a day-to-day basis.

Shutterstock Most of the time, you can just save a few recipes and donate the books.

If you’re not using a cookbook on a daily basis, it may not be worth the space it’s taking up in your kitchen – especially since so many recipes are available online.

For cookbooks that you only use for one or two recipes, consider writing the recipes down on loose-leaf paper and storing them in a recipe box or binder, Jarvis told Insider.

The same idea goes for recipes from magazines or ones that have been passed down from family, she added.

Lose the junk drawer, or organise it so it has a more distinct purpose.

Shutterstock Think about whether or not the items in your junk drawer actually need to be stored in your kitchen.

“The junk drawer contains all those little things you said you’d eventually deal with and just never did, such as takeout menus, old ketchup packets, used batteries, etc.,” Jarvis told Insider.

But there’s no need to take up an entire drawer with clutter.Tidy it up by turning the space into a clean, organised, and highly efficient drawer for items that you actually need, she said.

Counter-hogging appliances that aren’t used often should find new homes.

Dmitry_Evs/Shutterstock If you rarely use your stand mixer, you may want to store it somewhere that’s hidden.

Large appliances are a waste of space if you’re not regularly using them, according to Sarabeth Asaff, home-design expert and interior designer at Fixr.

“If you have one or two things you use regularly – or at least a few times a year – invest in an appliance lift instead and get them off the counter,” Asaff told Insider.

An appliance lift can be installed into cabinets, and you can use it to easily take out heavy appliances as you need them and keep them stored when you don’t.

Otherwise, if you don’t use these large appliances regularly, it’s time to find them a new home because they only make your kitchen cluttered, she added.

Seldom-used, mismatched items can take away from your kitchen’s overall aesthetic.

Shutterstock If you never use your mismatched dishes from a few years ago, consider giving them a new home or tossing them.

According to Asaff, mismatched items – like pots without lids or random plates from old sets – take up space while taking away from your aesthetic.

There’s no need to get rid of items you regularly use, but consider tossing the ones you don’t reach for on a daily basis – especially if they’re looking worse for wear.

Open shelving isn’t very practical in a kitchen.

Shutterstock Open shelves can get dirty quite quickly.

Open shelving is a current fad, but it often leads to faster grease and dust accumulation, Blank said, which also means more cleaning on your end.

And if you’re not carefully organising the shelves and what’s stored on them, they can give your space a cluttered look.

Before adding open shelving to your kitchen, really consider what you need to store, she advised. In many cases, you may be better off with a tall pantry or wall cabinets.

Any item you don’t like — whether it was a gift or it’s a seasonal decoration — doesn’t need to have a place in your kitchen.

Shutterstock If you’re going to keep an item displayed, make sure you truly like it.

You shouldn’t feel obligated to keep any kitchen items if you really don’t like them, Asaff said. She said it can be especially tricky to part with items that someone else gave to you.

“It can be hard to part with a gift,” she told Insider. “But those old highball glasses from your grandparents or that ugly serving platter you got for Christmas one year are only taking up valuable space.”

In an instance where you have a family heirloom but don’t wish to keep it in your kitchen, consider passing it on to a relative who will actually use it, she suggested.

