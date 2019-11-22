Interior designers told us the 6 things from Walmart they'd love to receive as a gift

Hero Images/Getty Images Interior designers told Insider what they want from Walmart this holiday season.

“I have always wanted a KitchenAid Mixer, and have no idea why I didn’t register for one when I got married,” Abbe Fenimore, founder and principal designer of Studio Ten 25, told Insider.

KitchenAid/Walmart Walmart sells KitchenAid Mixers and accessories.

“I know I would only use it on occasion, but it would look so pretty sitting out on the countertop,” she added.

This aqua model features 10 speeds and a tilted head to make it easy to add ingredients as you bake.

Cost:$US379 (reduced from $US429)

Maggie Griffin, founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design, would put this throw blanket on her holiday wish list.

Walmart This plaid throw blanket is available from Walmart.

“What could possibly be cozier than a plaid throw for those chilly winter nights?” she said.

The soft blanket is machine washable, and it’s designed for frequent use.

Cost:

$US38.79

“This Gold and Blush Ceramic Planter is a cute gift that adds a modern touch to your house plants,” Windy O’Connor, founder of Windy O’Connor Art & Home, said.

Walmart The ceramic planters come in three sizes.

The planter is available in three sizes, and it features a drainage hole so you can use it indoors or outdoors.

The gold and blush colour scheme give it an elevated look, while the ceramic material makes it durable.

Cost:

$US45.50 – $US72

Griffin is also a fan of this cookware set from the Pioneer Woman.

The Pioneer Woman/Walmart Walmart sells the Pioneer Woman’s cooking set.

“This cheerful set of cookware will instantly liven your kitchen,” Griffin said.

The 24-piece set is available in two colours, and it features everything from a cast-iron skillet to nylon spatulas. Hand-washing is recommended for the whole set.

Cost:$US119 (reduced from $US159.97)

“I once received this bottle opener as a hostess gift, and it quickly became one of my go-to gifts,” O’Connor said.

Walmart You can get a bottle opener that looks like a chain link from Walmart.

Shaped like a chain link, this bottle opener is something you might not think to buy for yourself but that you’d probably like to receive.

“It’s chic, edgy, and automatically elevates your bar,” O’Connor said of the unique opener.

Cost:

$US15.99

O’Connor also has her eye on this Sony camera.

Walmart The Sony Alpha is available from Walmart.

“I’ve been looking for a smaller, lightweight camera for all of my high-resolution shots,” she told Insider. “This camera fits the bill and does it in style!”

The Sony Alpha a5100 features auto focus, a flippable screen for selfies, and instant sharing to smartphones. It’s great for high-resolution shots on the go.

Cost:

$US548

