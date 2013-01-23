Here's One Brilliant Interior Design Plan For NYC's New 'Micro Apartments'

Photo: Photography by John Halpern, Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York

What is it about tiny, transforming homes that has the design world so captivated?The “micro-unit” trend got another boost today when Mayor Bloomberg revealed the winning design for New York City’s first 300-square-foot apartments.



Far from appearing claustrophobic, the design calls for big windows, ample storage space, and spacious balconies. But interior design is as important as the layout; from pull-down beds to multi-use chairs, it is literally what is inside these micro-apartments that counts.

In a new exhibit, the Museum of the City of New York looks at the most innovative design solutions for tiny living spaces, as well as real-world examples pioneered in other cities around the world.

The exhibit includes a full-scale micro-apartment that visitors can walk through. It was designed and furnished by Clei s.r.l. and Resource Furniture alongside Architecture by Amie Gross Architects, and features transforming, practical pieces that may become standard in future tiny-homes.

