10 Stunning Interior Designs That Feel Anything But Homey

Residential interiors are clearly a matter of personal taste, one might say.And architects would gladly add it is great whenever they actually are such matter.



The psychoanalytical quality of the architect-client relationship has long since been established and in solving problems directly related to (interior) spaces to be inhabited by clients this quality is manifested at it beautiful best.

Just like a therapist, the architect is always happy when the client overcomes his fears and fights for his desires.

Oftentimes, due to over-exposure to commercial propaganda and to the taste of others, clients end up feeling unable to pinpoint the actual materials, colours and shapes they would intuitively be drawn to if no external factors affected their choice.

Fortunately, OpenBuildings‘ recent pick of 10 amazing contemporary residential interior designs seems to reveal: As the global village becomes more and more amalgamated, people have become progressively more courageous about stepping outside the bounding box and asking for their own interior spaces.

Lively eclectic approach to the matter is the first sign of progress in the field. We love it because it signals curiosity and appreciation of experiment and novelty on both sides. There are no colours or styles that cannot be matched and no functionality that cannot be fitted into the context of someone’s home.

Another admirable tendency is found in the willingness of residential buildings to embrace new readings of home life as we have known it by adaptively reusing buildings previously housing quite different programs. From former churches to abandoned factories—home is where the heart is—and an apt manifestation of the heart’s aesthetic desires.

Last but not least, we arrive at minimal trend in contemporary residential interiors. At first sight, it does sound like it was invented to please the mind of architects who wear black and appears like too brave a step for clients to undertake.

However, Japanese architects and clients alike have contributed a lot to winning the case of minimalism, and we may in fact discover it takes a lot of subtlety on the designer’s part to refrain from imposing their taste and a lot of positive attitude and self-knowledge on the client’s part to inhabit the neutral surroundings with the true colours of their life.

organising one’s own mini-universe is always a journey worth taking.

