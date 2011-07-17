10 Stunning Interior Designs That Feel Anything But Homey

Photo: Rafael Vargas
Residential interiors are clearly a matter of personal taste, one might say.And architects would gladly add it is great whenever they actually are such matter.
The psychoanalytical quality of the architect-client relationship has long since been established and in solving problems directly related to (interior) spaces to be inhabited by clients this quality is manifested at it beautiful best.
Just like a therapist, the architect is always happy when the client overcomes his fears and fights for his desires.
Oftentimes, due to over-exposure to commercial propaganda and to the taste of others, clients end up feeling unable to pinpoint the actual materials, colours and shapes they would intuitively be drawn to if no external factors affected their choice.
Fortunately, OpenBuildings‘ recent pick of 10 amazing contemporary residential interior designs seems to reveal: As the global village becomes more and more amalgamated, people have become progressively more courageous about stepping outside the bounding box and asking for their own interior spaces.
Lively eclectic approach to the matter is the first sign of progress in the field. We love it because it signals curiosity and appreciation of experiment and novelty on both sides. There are no colours or styles that cannot be matched and no functionality that cannot be fitted into the context of someone’s home.
Another admirable tendency is found in the willingness of residential buildings to embrace new readings of home life as we have known it by adaptively reusing buildings previously housing quite different programs. From former churches to abandoned factories—home is where the heart is—and an apt manifestation of the heart’s aesthetic desires.
Last but not least, we arrive at minimal trend in contemporary residential interiors. At first sight, it does sound like it was invented to please the mind of architects who wear black and appears like too brave a step for clients to undertake.
However, Japanese architects and clients alike have contributed a lot to winning the case of minimalism, and we may in fact discover it takes a lot of subtlety on the designer’s part to refrain from imposing their taste and a lot of positive attitude and self-knowledge on the client’s part to inhabit the neutral surroundings with the true colours of their life.
organising one’s own mini-universe is always a journey worth taking.
MORIYANA HOUSE IN TOKYO, JAPAN (Sejima and Nishizawa and Associates): A perfect example of a home designed like a community while connecting the inside and outside; this street corner view of the house feels exquisitely private.
BISTRICA HOUSE IN BISTRITSA, BULGARIA (I/O architects): By adding the void in the centre of the plan, the house is visually enlarged, and the different spaces are naturally articulated, with small or no need of additional partition walls.
WATERTOWER OF LIVING IN SOEST, THE NETHERLANDS (Zecc Architecten): The water tower, which dates from 1931, was converted into an unparalled 21st century home spread over nine levels.
MILL HILL RESIDENCES IN SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (Baker Kavanagh Architects): The church has been converted into two luxury apartments, which blend elegant and crisp interiors with the heritage exterior and streetscape of the original brick building.
HUMLEGÅRDEN APARTMENT IN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (Tham & Videgård Hansson Arkitekter AB): Departing from the traditional Swedish interior use of colour and patterns, this apartment also relates directly to the setting at the park Humlegården, where the greenery outside changes with the season.
ZAHA HADID SUITE IN HOTEL PUERTA AMERICA, MADRID, SPAIN (Zaha Hadid Architects): Among the rooms' most unusual features is the sheer width and clean feel of their totally white floor and walls.
PLASMA STUDIO ROOMS IN HOTEL PUERTA AMERICA, MADRID, SPAIN (Plasma Studio): An extraordinary experience of rigid geometry and play of reflections.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.