8 interfaith celebrity couples who celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas

- Navigating an interfaith relationship can be tricky.
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have embraced the holiday season by celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas.
- This year, Hanukkah falls between November 28 and December 6. Christmas is three weeks later.
Robinson, a fellow Broadway star, was herself raised with both holidays. “We celebrated Christian and Jewish holidays, and I got an understanding of both sides of my background. I feel really grateful for that,” Robinson told Broadway Direct in August 2018.
“My spiritual practice includes prayer and meditation. I walk with God. I would consider myself Christian, but my wife is Jewish,” Odom told New York Theater in February 2015. “The thing that is common in all the religions is a loving, divine presence. Part of spiritual practice is also having great friends, nurturing great relationships.”
“I come from communist Russia, where you’re not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are ‘be quiet,'” she said in a 2017 interview.
“We come to America and we’re like, ‘Christmas is so inclusive,'” Kunis said. “We literally bought a Christmas tree. So as far as tradition goes, my family’s big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it’s Easter, which we’ve now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn’t matter. It’s all family time, but having kids, we’re building up our own little versions of tradition.”
During the holiday season in 2018, the singer shared snaps on Instagram of her kids in front of the Christmas tree and lighting the menorah for Hanukkah.
The father-son duo also explored their interfaith family dynamic during an episode of “Schitt’s Creek,” in which Moira (Catherine O’Hara) is Christian and Johnny (Eugene Levy) is Jewish, much like Dan’s real life situation — his father is Jewish and his mother, Divine, is Christian.
In 2017, Clinton shared on Twitter that she lights the Hanukkah candles with her family, though she never formally converted to Judaism.
Alda’s favorite holiday, though, is Passover. “Passover’s like Thanksgiving. People sit around and eat and drink and tell stories, are glad to be alive. I like that,” he said in 2017.
She joked in 2014 that her son, Oliver, was “probably the first Jewish Dallas in the world.” But her family has also been spotted getting into the Christmas spirit — Goodwin, Dallas, and their two sons all rocked Christmas sweaters in December 2017.
“My mom nearly passed out. We had both grandparents on each side there, and he’s going to Texas to have a Christening or a Confirmation at my mom’s Southern Baptist church. We’ve just combined our life experience, and we want to teach him tradition,” Hall told EEW in July 2019.