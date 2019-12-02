8 interfaith celebrity couples who celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas

Leslie Odom Jr. released a Christmas album in November 2020, and he included a Hanukkah duet with his wife, Nicolette Robinson, to honor her Jewish heritage.

The Tony Award winner released his holiday album, “The Christmas Album,” in November. The album is filled with Christmas classics like “O Holy Night,” “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas,” and “Last Christmas,” but he made sure to include a Hanukkah duet with his wife Nicolette Robinson, “ Ma’oz Tzur .”

Robinson, a fellow Broadway star, was herself raised with both holidays. “We celebrated Christian and Jewish holidays, and I got an understanding of both sides of my background. I feel really grateful for that,” Robinson told Broadway Direct in August 2018.

“My spiritual practice includes prayer and meditation. I walk with God. I would consider myself Christian, but my wife is Jewish,” Odom told New York Theater in February 2015. “The thing that is common in all the religions is a loving, divine presence. Part of spiritual practice is also having great friends, nurturing great relationships.”