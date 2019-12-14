6 interfaith celebrity couples who celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married in July 2015.

Navigating an interfaith relationship can be tricky.

These six celebrity couples have decided to embrace the holiday season as much as they can by celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas.

This year, Christmas falls smack in the middle of the eight-night celebration of Hanukkah.

In the past, Insider has spoken with interfaith couples on their approach to the holiday season, which can be a sensitive topic for those celebrating.

This year, we’ve rounded up celebrity couples who have made it a point to embrace both their Christian and Jewish heritages.

From Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, here are six celebrity couples who break out the menorah and decorate a Christmas tree.

Even though Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ kids won’t be getting Christmas presents, their family celebrates Christian and Jewish holidays.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Kutcher and Kunis.

Kutcher was raised Christian, while Kunis was raised Jewish – and emigrated from Russia when she was just a kid.

“I come from communist Russia, where you’re not allowed to be happy, so my holiday traditions are ‘be quiet’,” she said in a 2017 interview.

“We come to America and we’re like, ‘Christmas is so inclusive,'” Kunis said. “We literally bought a Christmas tree. So as far as tradition goes, my family’s big on any excuse to get the family together and get drunk. Whether it’s Easter, which we’ve now all accepted into our Jewish household, or Christmas, it doesn’t matter. It’s all family time, but having kids, we’re building up our own little versions of tradition.”

According to Dan Levy, his parents, Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine, raised him to be a “halfie.”

Paul Archuleta/WireImage/Getty Images Deborah Divine and Eugene Levy.

In December 2012, the younger Levy identified himself on Twitter as a celebrator of both Hanukkah and Christmas, writing, “One half of me is celebrating Hanukkah, the other half is decorating a tree. My body is confused. #halfie.”

The father-son duo also explored their interfaith family dynamic during an episode of “Schitt’s Creek,” in which Moira (Catherine O’Hara) is Christian and Johnny (Eugene Levy) is Jewish, much like Dan’s real life situation – his father is Jewish and his mother, Divine, is Christian.

Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton were married in an interfaith ceremony in 2010.

Getty Images/ Paul Zimmerman Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky.

Clinton, a Methodist, and Mezvinsky, who is Jewish, were married in 2010 in a ceremony that incorporated both of their faiths, according to Kveller.

In 2017, Clinton shared on Twitter that she lights the Hanukkah candles with her family, though she never formally converted to Judaism.

Alan Alda grew up Catholic, while his wife, Arlene Weiss, is Jewish.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/ Getty Images Alan Alda and wife, Arlene.

Alda isn’t Jewish, though he made Moment Magazine’s list of “non-Jews often misidentified as Jews.” However, his wife of 62 years, Arlene, is Jewish, which means he’s been around Judaism for much of his adult life.

Alda’s favourite holiday, though, is Passover. “Passover’s like Thanksgiving. People sit around and eat and drink and tell stories, are glad to be alive. I like that,” he said in 2017.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas cemented their marriage with a “ketubah” or marriage certificate.

Goodwin publicly spoke about how she reconnected with her Jewish faith in 2013, just a year before she married her now-husband, Dallas.

She joked in 2014 that her son, Oliver, was “probably the first Jewish Dallas in the world.” But her family has also been spotted getting into the Christmas spirit – Goodwin, Dallas, and their two sons all rocked Christmas sweaters in December 2017.

Talk show host Tamron Hall was raised a Southern Baptist, while her husband, Steven Greener, is Jewish.

Getty/Getty Hall and Greener.

Hall and Greener welcomed their son, Moses, in April 2019, and he has experienced both Christian and Jewish traditions, including a bris (a Jewish circumcision ceremony).

“My mum nearly passed out. We had both grandparents on each side there, and he’s going to Texas to have a Christening or a Confirmation at my mum’s Southern Baptist church. We’ve just combined our life experience, and we want to teach him tradition,” Hall told EEW.

