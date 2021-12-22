19 little-known facts about Voldemort even die-hard ‘Harry Potter’ fans may not know

The names Tom Marvolo Riddle and Voldemort have significant meaning.

Names often have deeper meanings in the “Harry Potter” universe, and Voldemort is no exception. The phrase “vol de mort” means “theft of death” or “flight of death” in French, which is an apt description of his main goals throughout the series.

The villain’s name remains Voldemort in the different translations of the books, but since the letters of his given name, Tom Marvolo Riddle, must rearrange to spell the phrase “I am Lord Voldemort” in order to fulfill a major plot point, his name varies throughout the translations.

For example, in the French translation, his given name is Tom Elvis Jedusor in order to rearrange to “Je suis Voldemort” — which means “I am Voldemort.”