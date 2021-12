19 little-known facts about Voldemort even die-hard ‘Harry Potter’ fans may not know

The Riddles and the Potters are distantly related.

Many readers probably remember that Harry Potter is a descendant of the Peverells, a family famous for their possession of the three Deathly Hallows.

In the seventh book, we learn that Harry is a descendant of Ignotus Peverell when he discovers the true origins of the invisibility cloak his father passed down to him.

But fans may not have caught that Tom Riddle is also a direct descendent of that same family. The Gaunt family on his mother’s side can be traced back to Cadmus Peverell.

Cadmus was the original owner of the resurrection stone, which was eventually passed down in ring form to Tom’s grandfather Marvolo Gaunt and his uncle Morfin Gaunt before Tom stole it. The later generations of the family, however, did not know that the ring contained the stone.