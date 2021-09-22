15 things you probably didn’t know about Tom Felton

The actor, like the rest of us, was intimidated by Alan Rickman.

As a child on the “Harry Potter” sets, Felton didn’t always know who some of the big-deal veteran actors were.

However, in a 2018 interview with Buzzfeed, he said that one actor he was familiar with, and a bit frightened by, was Alan Rickman.

“It took me quite a lot of courage just to say anything more than ‘good morning Alan’ to him because he’s pretty terrifying,” he said.