15 things you probably didn’t know about Tom Felton

- Tom Felton is known for the “Harry Potter” films, but fans may not know all of these fun facts.
- He started acting years before playing Draco Malfoy, his first film credit was in “The Borrowers.”
- Even though he played a Slytherin for years, Felton himself is a Gryffindor.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Over a decade before Jim Broadbent joined the “Harry Potter” cast as Horace Slughorn, he played Felton’s on-screen father, Pod Clock, in the movie.
However, in a 2018 interview with Buzzfeed, he said that one actor he was familiar with, and a bit frightened by, was Alan Rickman.
“It took me quite a lot of courage just to say anything more than ‘good morning Alan’ to him because he’s pretty terrifying,” he said.
“I’m very grateful I am in the film at all, but even more grateful that I got the character of Draco,” Felton told the publication.
He continued, “I think Rupert [Grint] and Dan [Radcliffe], there’s no question in my mind, there’s no one else in the world that, A) could have played the character better, but B) could have handled the behind-the-scenes pressure those guys have dealt with over the last decade.”
“When I listened to Jack Johnson the first few times, I knew I wanted to play guitar,” he said. “So I pretty much picked it up from there. But singing while playing the guitar seemed so foreign at first. For about a good year, I could not at all sing a note while playing.”
“I’m saving that for a sacred day,” he said. “I have visions of doing that with my two kids, when I’m a little bit older.”
But earlier this year, Felton started rewatching the films and livestreaming his reactions on social media.
On a 2018 episode of “People Now,” Felton shared that the pup came into his life when a friend of a friend had a change of heart after adopting her.
People have used the hashtag for videos featuring throwback movie clips, duets with Felton, and all things Draco Malfoy.
The actor has even gotten in on the fun by posting videos on his own TikTok channel.
From duets with other fans to guitar covers, he’s been sharing his mini-performances since the filmed version of the stage production made him cry back in July.
“Anyway, they’re putting those in museums, which is probably a better place than on my bedroom wall,” he told the publication. “I wanted to get a wand — we all wanted our wands — but those are on lock down. I wanted to keep Draco’s suit. I felt very sharp in that suit.”
The “Harry Potter” film series spans 19 hours and 40 minutes, but Draco apparently only appeared on screen for 31 minutes and 30 seconds of it.
He tweeted, “Today was the day. I finally did it. I joined Pottermore and was sorted into……..Gryffindor. Heart broken x #slytherinforlife”
“My friends mock me over here because I order food in American,” he told “ET Live” in 2018. “If you’re doing the drive-thru and you need to order some chicken nuggets and some burgers, you can’t really say it in a British accent because it often gets confused.”
“He had changed his name legally to Lucius Malfoy and wanted me to change my name to Draco Malfoy and to legally adopt me,” he told Yahoo in 2018. “I declined!”
But he ultimately landed on Roald Dahl titles like “The BFG,” “The Twits,” and “The Witches” as his actual top picks.
In 2017, the actor even got to narrate the audiobooks for a few of the iconic author’s short stories.
Read More:
- A ‘Harry Potter’ costume designer breaks down iconic looks worn by Voldemort, Bellatrix, and more of the films’ villains
- 13 little-known facts about Severus Snape that ‘Harry Potter’ fans probably don’t know
- 13 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Robert Pattinson
- THEN AND NOW: The cast of the ‘Harry Potter’ films 19 years later