16 things you probably didn’t know about ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

The Netflix series is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 book by the same name.

Born in San Francisco in 1928, Tevis was older by the time he wrote “The Queen’s Gambit,” and as a result, some aspects of the protagonist’s story were drawn directly from his own experiences.

According to David Hill’s reporting for The Ringer, Tevis learned to play chess at 7 years old, but he wasn’t a prodigy and didn’t go on to compete professionally until he was an adult. Although he never ascended to Beth’s level, he still appreciated the intricacies of the game.

Tevis also spent time in a convalescent home as a child due to medical complications, during which time his parents effectively abandoned him.

Carers at that facility regularly drugged him with phenobarbital three times a day, and Tevis credited this early experience with drugs as a precursor to the alcoholism he developed as an adult — a parallel that is clear in the book.