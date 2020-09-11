19 things you probably didn't know about Disney's Hollywood Studios

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images There are lots of fun things to learn about Hollywood Studio’s newest attraction.

Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, is home to some of Disney World’s most beloved attractions, but even avid fans may not know everything about the park.

The park used to house the animation studio that created the Disney classics “Lilo and Stitch,” “Brother Bear,” and “Mulan.”

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has a hidden game mode where Chewbacca directs the passengers.

Mickey Mouse has five outfit changes during “Fantasmic,” and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride to star the mouse.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios was once the park where the glam and glitz of old Hollywood collided with behind-the-scenes access to Disney entertainment. Today, the Walt Disney World theme park is better known for its immersive lands where guests can live out their movie dreams.

Parts of the park reopened in July with added safety measures after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, and now guests can get back to experiencing its myriad of recently added attractions.

Before your next visit, here’s a sneak peek into some behind-the-scenes secrets about Hollywood Studios:

The idea behind Hollywood Studios started as an Epcot pavilion.

James Kirkikis/Shutterstock Epcot is another theme park in Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort.

Before Disney’s Hollywood Studios was its own theme park, the idea behind it started as a movie- and entertainment-themed pavilion in Epcot’s Future World, according to History.com.

The Walt Disney Imagineers had so many ideas that it quickly outgrew the pavilion size and was transformed in its own park – originally called Disney-MGM Studios – which opened in May 1989.

It started out as both a theme park and a fully functioning film and TV studio, but today, Hollywood Studios is only focused on its attractions.

There are no opening-day attractions left in the park.

Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER Disney’s Hollywood Studios has added lots of rides and shows over the years.

When Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened in 1989, there were five attractions: The Great Movie Ride, the Studio Backlot Tour, The Magic of Disney Animation Tour, the Monster Sound Show, and Superstar Television.

By 2017, there were no opening-day attractions left after The Great Movie Ride closed to make way for the newly debuted Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The park’s parades used to coincide with animated movie releases.

MoRa LAF/TripAdvisor Hollywood Studios used to have special parades.

Hollywood Studios, then MGM Studios, used to have parades dedicated to individual films to celebrate their releases.

Disney did this for movies like “Mulan,”“Hercules,”“Aladdin,” and “Toy Story.”

When the parades ended their runs at the park some floats got repurposed later on. For example, the Genie float from the “Aladdin” parade was also in Magic Kingdom’s 25th-anniversary parade.

There used to be a real animation studio inside the park.

Disney ‘Lilo and Stitch’ was made in Hollywood Studios.

One of the opening-day attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was The Magic of Disney Animation, where visitors could see a real animation studio working on new Disney movies.

While it was still a working studio, three classic Disney animated films were made there: “Mulan,” “Lilo and Stitch,” and “Brother Bear.”

The boulder at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular weighs over 400 pounds.

Kerri F./Yelp The stunt show opened a few months after the park did.

Although it’s not an opening-day attraction, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has been entertaining guests since a few months after the park opened.

Throughout the beginning of the show, audience members watch a reenactment of an iconic scene from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” where the hero has to outrun a giant boulder.

Right after the boulder “runs over” the performer, everything resets and the crew shows the audience the behind-the-scenes secrets for capturing that action-packed shot. Although a few crew members seem to roll the giant boulder back into place with relative ease, it actually weighs about 440 pounds, according to WDW Magazine.

There’s a blast from the past in Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Matt Stroshane/Disney Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the newest attraction at Hollywood Studios.

When Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuted its latest attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, in March, guests flocked to the park to hop on the new ride.

But even avid fans may not have noticed one of the coolest parts about the train: Its whistle is a recording of the one from Walt Disney’s original animated short “Steamboat Willie,” according to D23.

It’s also the first ride-through attraction starring Mickey Mouse.

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the park’s Chinese Theatre.

Mickey is the ultimate mascot of the Disney parks, and he’s been around since the 1920s, but Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is actually the very first ride-based attraction that prominently features the iconic mouse and his pals.

Each Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster limo is equipped with 125 speakers.

Megan duBois for Insider The ride blasts classic Aerosmith songs.

To make it feel like you’re really at a rock concert, each Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster ride vehicle is equipped with a 125-speaker, 24-subwoofer, 32,000-watt audio system.

Every rider has five speakers around them in their ride vehicle – four around their head, and one in the seat – for an optimal sound experience.

The Hollywood Brown Derby is modelled after a real restaurant.

Alan Solomon/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Certain menu items come right from the original restaurant.

One of the most popular restaurants at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the Hollywood Brown Derby, which is modelled after the original Brown Derby restaurant in California.

The menu offers recreations of three of the famous dishes served at the original Brown Derby: the Shirley Temple cocktail, the grapefruit cake, and the Cobb salad – which was created by Bob Cobb, the owner of the historic restaurant.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Galaxy’s Edge has a secret game mode.

Kim Renfro/INSIDER Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is in Hollywood Studio’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land.

Fans of Star Wars can finally know what it’s like to pilot the Millennium Falcon on Smugglers Run.

The attraction is normally hosted by Hondo Ohnaka, from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” but the ride also has a secret “Chewie Mode” where Chewbacca directs riders in his distinct growl.

To activate the mode, you’ll have to push the right combination of buttons before takeoff, kind of like a video-game cheat code.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has the most hidden Mickeys of any Disney attraction.

Abigail Nillson/Disney The new ride is full of hidden Mickeys

Hidden Mickeys are little nods to Mickey Mouse – whether in the form of three circles or a full-body silhouette – found all around the Disney parks.

The recently opened Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is home to the most hidden Mickeys of any other Disney park attraction to date, according to PopSugar.

There are also other fun Easter eggs on the ride that are connected to Disney history.

Mickey Mouse has a lot of costume changes during “Fantasmic.”

Fiona Clair for Insider The leading mouse changes five times throughout the show.

The nighttime show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, “Fantasmic,” is about 25 minutes long.

During that time, Mickey Mouse has five outfit changes: tuxedo Mickey, classic Mickey, Sorcerer Mickey, Steamboat Willie, and “The Brave Little Tailor” Mickey.

The “Beauty and the Beast” show debuted at the park the same day the movie came out.

Megan duBois for Insider ‘Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage’ is the longest-running show at the parks.

“Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage” is Walt Disney World’s longest-running stage show, and it opened on November 22, 1991 – the same day that the animated film “Beauty and the Beast” premiered in US theatres.

A few of today’s biggest stars got their start at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Channel ‘The All New Mickey Mouse Club’ was filmed at Disney-MGM Studios.

When the park first opened it had working sound stages that were home to many shows of the early 1990s, including “The All New Mickey Mouse Club.”

The show featured some of today’s biggest stars, likeJustin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears.

The Chinese Theatre at Hollywood Studios is a near-perfect recreation of the original.

Megan duBois for Insider Disney used the original building’s blueprints.

When Disney’s Hollywood Studios was being built, Walt Disney Imagineering knew there had to be a park icon that drew people down the main walkways and into the heart of the park.

They decided to build a replica of the famous TCL Chinese Theatre at the centre of the park, and, according to WDW Radio, Imagineers actually used the blueprints from the original building in California to make sure they got it exactly right.

Audrey Hepburn’s handprints can only be found in front of the Disney replica of the Chinese Theatre.

Maya C./Yelp The actress reportedly declined to put her handprints in front of the real theatre.

Although Audrey Hepburn’s handprints and signature can be found outside of the replica of the Chinese Theatre at Hollywood Studios, they aren’t actually in front of the real theatre.

Some famous actors reprised their roles for Star Tours.

Megan duBois for Insider Star Tours is a popular attraction at Hollywood Studios.

When the Star Tours ride was being developed, Disney reached out to Lucasfilm – which wasn’t owned by Disney at that point – to get some of the movie stars to reprise their iconic roles for the attraction.

Both Anthony Daniels and Carrie Fisher returned to their roles as C-3PO and Princess Leia, respectively, for the ride.

A prop from “The Mandalorian” is hiding in plain sight in Galaxy’s Edge.

Jason M./TripAdvisor Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is full of Easter eggs.

Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge there is a blue and grey X-Wing ship near the exit of Rise of the Resistance that’s actually a prop from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”

The ship was used in a short sequence on season one, episode six when other X-Wing pilots fire at a space station that Mando escapes from, according to an episode of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

There are more than 400 toy blocks in Toy Story Land.

Courtesy Disney Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios is full of fun details.

Hollywood Studio’s Toy Story Land is supposed to make guests feel like toys in Andy’s backyard, and the theme is brought to life with fun details like giant string lights, super-tall pencils, and plenty of toys.

According to WFTS Tampa Bay, there are also over 400 toy blocks scattered throughout the land.

