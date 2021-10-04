Disney World’s castle looks brand new for the 50th anniversary. Here are 5 things to know about the makeover.

- Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Cinderella Castle got a whole new look.
- The new castle design was inspired by the work of a famous Disney Imagineer.
- There’s a completely new color scheme for the 50th anniversary called “EARidescent.”
Once shades of muted blue and grey, the castle has been dramatically updated with bold royal-blue, light-pink, and shimmering-gold accent pieces inspired by Blair’s original vision and design for Disney’s “Cinderella” (1950).
The intricate details of the castle contain nods to the classic film. For example, the rose-gold banners are inspired by the ribbons that the mice use to help make Cinderella’s dress.
On one of the castle’s surrounding turrets, there are even banners with panels of concept art from the animated movie.
The new color scheme has inspired full collections of iridescent merchandise items and treats.
This isn’t new for Disney though, the parks have been releasing food and apparel collections based on colors for years, including “Millennial Pink” and “Purple Potion.”
At night, the park icon is dramatically lit up in deep blues, pinks, and grays for a totally different look.
Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, and Chip ‘n’ Dale have new, custom-made character costumes in multi-toned, “EARidescent” fabrics with gold accents.
The new design features an iridescent sheen, a 50 in the middle of the castle logo, and gold accents.