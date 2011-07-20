Interesting People To Circle On Google+

So you’re new to Google+, and you want a diverse mix of personalities in your stream every time you log in? Consider adding these fine folks to your various circles:



+Me – I write articles about this sort of thing, and also like to remind people how amazing the world around them can be when you look closer.

+William Shatner – Add purely because he’s William Shatner, captain of the Enterprise and Priceline.com ad man! Do it, now, before Bill gets tired of this new network and stops posting cool stuff.

+Dane Cook — Oh yes, he’s already on there. Add for funny one-liners, random photos, and more goodness.

+Tom Anderson — MySpace Tom is a social network elder shaman. Add for great/funny insights on the social network wars, and because Google+ just doesn’t feel right without Tom in your friends list.

+Daria Musk — Musician/songwriter Musk is growing a grassroots following on Google+, and gives free concerts via Hangouts (Google+’s cool mass video chat feature). Add her if you like music.

+Newt Gingrich — Presidential candidate Newt Gingrich is a member of the Google+ nation. He is also using the Hangout feature to connect with followers and opponents alike. Not my favourite politician, but it’s great to see him using this new network to engage in direct conversation with constituents.

+Felicia Day — The actress and “slight misanthrope” (aren’t we all?!) is on Google+.

OK! Have to go, this is obviously a very small sample of the many awesome public personalities already making the jump to Google+. Feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments section below, and remember that every weekday I post a new list of interesting folks to follow on my Google+ stream.

