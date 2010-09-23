KFC Advertises On College Womens' Buns

Photo: Business Wire

KFC is trying to bring sexy back-side. To promote their Double Down bunless sandwich, KFC is paying college women $500 to hand out coupons and wear sweatpants.



The flaming red sweats have “Double Down” smeared in bold across the rear.

Why is KFC trying to reach calorie-conscious cutie pies? They’re not.

KFC’s Chief Marketing Officer John Cywinski knows this move will have young men flocking to their brand, which is what they really want.

KFC spokesman Rick Maynard justifies their decision: “We’ve taken a page out of the book of some apparel companies and sororities who have promoted in this way for years,” he says.



USA Today reports this is a desperate attempt by the floundering chicken company, which saw sales drop 7% in Q2. And every one knows using sex to sell is a sure thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.