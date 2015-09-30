12 of the most interesting interview questions you may have to answer if you want to work at McDonald's

From Jeff Bezos to Rachel McAdams, plenty of successful people have used McDonald’s as a stepping stone to greater things.

The fast food chain employed about 420,000 non-franchise employees worldwide last year, and including franchise employees, the World Economic Forum lists McDonald’s as the fourth largest employer in the world.

Many employees climb the corporate ladder from crew member to management, and according to a 2012 McDonald’s survey, almost 50% of McDonald’s corporate restaurant managers started out as crew members, as did more than 60% of the company’s owner operators.

Using Glassdoor, we’ve compiled some of the most interesting questions job candidates have heard during interviews with the fast food giant.

'Can you eat 20 chicken McNuggets in less than 5 minutes?' -- Cashier candidate Kim Bhasin / Business Insider 'If you were a wallflower, what colour would you be?' -- Burger flipper candidate Instagram 'How would you handle a situation in which food has just recently expired and you're currently low-staffed and fairly busy?' -- Crew candidate via YouTube

