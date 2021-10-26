20 spooky details you probably missed in ‘Hocus Pocus’

The book has a section of punishments in alphabetical order.

As the Sanderson sisters are flipping through their spellbook, viewers can see a list of alphabetical spells.

The page is titled “Excruciating Punishments,” with various options listed next to each letter. For example, “amnesia” and “aching bones” are next to “A,” “boils” and “bunions” are next to “B,” and “carbuncles” and “cholera” are next to “C.”