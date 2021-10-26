20 spooky details you probably missed in ‘Hocus Pocus’

- “Hocus Pocus” was released in 1993, but fans of the Halloween film may have missed these details.
- There are several references to Salem, Massachusetts, and its history with witchcraft.
- “Hocus Pocus” contains references to other Disney films as well as a famous horror actor.
The page is titled “Excruciating Punishments,” with various options listed next to each letter. For example, “amnesia” and “aching bones” are next to “A,” “boils” and “bunions” are next to “B,” and “carbuncles” and “cholera” are next to “C.”
To make the character come to life, there were several real cats on the set, but animatronics were also used for the scenes where Binx is talking — which is why his face doesn’t always look the same.
Written behind her on the chalkboard are various words related to Halloween and fear, such as “ghost,” “witch,” “monster,” “scare,” and “frighten.”
As Max enters his bedroom, it reflects this trend as well. There’s sailboat wallpaper, a wooden fish on his wall, and even fish-print sheets on his bed.
Salem, Massachusetts, where the film takes place, is on the Atlantic coast, which could explain the nautical theme. But it still seems a bit excessive throughout the whole house.
The treat Allison gave Dani is decorated to look like a witch riding on a broom, which is on-theme for a Halloween party. But upon closer inspection, the witch on the lollipop has bright-red hair and a green and purple outfit that seems reminiscent of Winifred Sanderson, who the kids face off against later in the film.
The sign outside the house that the witch sisters crouch under a little later on shows this as well, and it provides information about the house itself and the legend of witchcraft.
That’s because the character was actually played by two different actors. Sean Murray portrayed the human version of Thackery, and Jason Marsden voiced his cat form.
For example, the gate of the cemetery where Billy comes back to life reads “Old Burial Hill,” which is an actual graveyard in Marblehead, Massachusetts, a short drive from Salem.
The public transit in town apparently follows this trend, too. The Salem city bus that the Sanderson sisters take has the slogan “Serving the witch city” written on the side of it.
The hat is then seen hanging out of this pocket throughout the rest of the movie, including the first time the teens go to the Sanderson house and the scene where Max is on stage at the adult’s party.
A girl dressed up like a teapot walks up to the house behind the Sanderson sisters, and when she comes back toward the street, it’s clear that she is dressed as Mrs. Potts from “Beauty and the Beast.”
Later in the film, the witches confirm that they knew Satan after mistaking a man in a Halloween costume for the devil himself. During the scene where they talk to the devil-horned man, the sisters refer to him as master, seemingly confirming that they worked for or worship Satan.
The “cop’s” badge has a picture of a witch on a broomstick. This seems like an odd choice for a real police-station logo, but it makes sense when viewers realize that this is just a man in a costume.
Boris Karloff was an actor during the early- to mid-1900s who was best-known for his work in horror films.
Viewers can also see the name of the book, “Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy,” on its title page.
But later, when Max and Allison open the spellbook, orange flames shoot out of his roof.
It is the wee hours of the morning, so kids wearing pajamas may just seem like a given.
However, Winifred cursed all the adults at the party to “dance until [they] die,” so most of their parents probably wouldn’t have been around to make the kids change out of their costumes and get ready for bed.
This also seems to explain why some of the children are still wearing parts of their Halloween costumes — like masks and crowns — even though they’re coming from their beds.
When he does this, realistic-looking moths fly out of his mouth right away.
According to an interview with the film’s special-effects makeup artist, they were real moths that were kept in a pocket in actor Doug Jones’ mouth in between takes.
The phrase isn’t very common and offers surprisingly few definitive results online, but it may be an old English dialect word meaning “dirty, slovenly female” — which seems to be an incredibly insulting thing to call anyone, let alone a child in a Disney film.
