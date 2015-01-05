15 Mindblowing Facts About Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s been front and center the last few months.
The oil-rich kingdom pushed OPEC, the 12-nation oil cartel, to keep oil production activity up in order to put price pressure on other major oil producers like the Iran, Russia, and the US.
Aside from the oil story, there are many more behind-the-scenes facts about this Middle East powerhouse that most people don’t know.
We’ve got them here.
Saudi Arabia's labour force is around 8.412 million -- but 80% (or about 6 million) of those people are considered non-national. Most of these people work in the oil and service sectors.
And right now, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia's capital) is working hard to reduce unemployment of Saudis.
Source: CIA Factbook
Saudi Arabia's Ghawar field is the largest in the world. It has an estimated 75 billion barrels of oil left.
An Olympic sized swimming pool can hold 660,253.09 gallons of liquid.
Saudi Arabia is building the world's tallest building, which will be 1 kilometer tall (aka taller than 492 Lebron Jameses standing on top of each other.)
Saudi Arabia is building Kingdom Tower, which will be the world's tallest building in 2018. It's going to stand 1 kilometer tall.
(China is also planning on building a 1 km tall building, so technically speaking the two will be tied for first place.)
Lebron James stands at 6' 8' or 2.03m.
Source: CNN
Women aren't allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia.
'The conservative Islamic state has no written ban on women driving, but Saudi law requires citizens to use a locally issued licence while in the country. Such licenses are not issued to women, making it effectively illegal for them to drive,' according to Reuters.
Additionally, over approximately 54.4% of women are unemployed, signifcantly higher than the male unemployment rate of 20.8%.
Bill Gates criticised the Saudi Arabia's female employment at the World Economic Forum in 2007. When one person asked him if Saudi Arabia might become a major, competitive economy by 2010, Gates responded, 'Well, if you're not fully utilising half the talent in the country, you're not going to get close to the top.'
Source: Reuters
Saudi Arabia may end executions by beheading because there's a shortage of swordsmen in the country.
'This solution seems practical, especially in light of shortages in official swordsmen or their belated arrival to execution yards in some incidents; the aim is to avoid interruption of the regularly-taken security arrangements,' stated the a Saudi committee composed of representatives of the ministries of interior, justice and health.
Source: Ahram Online
Over a quarter of Saudi Arabia's population is under 14 years old, and almost half of the population is under 24 years old.
Source: CIA Factbook
Saudi Arabia's petroleum sector makes up 45% of GDP -- which makes it greater than the total combined GDPs of Iraq, Morocco, Rwanda and Tonga.
Saudi Arabia's petroleum sector is 45% of the country's total GDP -- which puts it at around $US335.372 billion.
Iraq's GDP is $US222.879 billion, Morocco's GDP is $US104.4 billion, Rwanda's GDP is $US7.451 billion, and Tonga's GDP is $US466 million.
Source: CIA Factbook
Saudi Arabia's health expenditures are 3.7% of the GDP.
Sierra Leone's total GDP is $US4.9 billion.
Source: CIA Factbook
Saudi Arabia is 14.5 times larger than Bangladesh in size, but Bangladesh's population is almost 6 times as large.
Bangladesh's population is around 166,280,712, while Saudi Arabia's population is only at 27,345,986.
Over 80% of Saudis live concentrated around cities -- leaving lots of land sparsely populated.
Bangladesh is way smaller in size at 56,980 square miles.
Source: CIA Factbook
Saudi Arabia is building six 'economic cities' that are expected to add an amount 3.5 times as large as Kenya's total GDP to Saudi Arabia's GDP.
In an effort to diversify its economy (instead of only having a huge oil sector), Saudi Arabia is building 'six economic cities' that are expected to add $US150 billion to the country's GDP.
The cities are spread around the country and are expected to add 1.3 million jobs and raise the GDP per capita from $US13,000 to $US33,500.
Kenya's GDP is $US44.1 billion.
Source: OECD
In 2012, over 3 million Saudis and people from outside of Saudi Arabia went on Hajj -- that's like taking the total combined populations of Phoenix and Philadelphia and putting them in Mecca.
Hundreds of thousands of Muslims go to Mecca for the annual Hajj pilgrimage -- one of Islam's five pillars of faith.
In 2012, 3.16 million people reportedly went on Hajj -- with approximately 1.7 million of them coming from outside of Saudi Arabia.
Phoenix's population is around 1.513 million and Philadelphia's is around 1.553 million.
Source: The Huffington Post
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.