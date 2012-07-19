30 Things You Didn't Know About Marriage And Love

Photo: mbtrama/Flickr
Having a tough time finding love? Is your marriage dull? You could be sabotaging your relationship and not even know it.Here are 30 things you probably don’t know about your relationship or marriage — or you knew, but needed scientific proof to back up your theories.
Here’s your chance to avoid some future heartache.
Marriage isn't all fun and games.
So if you're gonna do it, do it right. But how do you know who to marry? Should you just trust your feelings or pick the person who 'looks good on paper'? Luckily, science has answers for us:
1) Find someone who you idealize and who idealizes you. (I've posted about the benefits delusion has on love before.) If you're already cynical about the person by the time you hit the altar, you're in trouble:
This study examined the long-term consequences of idealization in marriage, using both daily diary and questionnaire data collected from a sample of 168 newlywed couples who participated in a 4-wave, 13-year longitudinal study of marriage. Idealization was operationalized as the tendency for people to perceive their partner as more agreeable than would be expected based on their reports of their partner's agreeable and disagreeable behaviours. Spouses who idealised one another were more in love with each other as newlyweds. Longitudinal analyses suggested that spouses were less likely to suffer declines in love when they idealised one another as newlyweds. Newlywed levels of idealization did not predict divorce.
2) Marry somebody with high self-esteem. Ladies, you're probably already attracted to this. Guys, watch out for women who don't feel good about themselves:
A model of the commitment-insurance system is proposed to examine how low and high self-esteem people cope with the costs interdependence imposes on autonomous goal pursuits. In this system, autonomy costs automatically activate compensatory cognitive processes that attach greater value to the partner. Greater partner valuing compels greater responsiveness to the partner's needs. Two experiments and a daily diary study of newlyweds supported the model. Autonomy costs automatically activate more positive implicit evaluations of the partner. On explicit measures of positive illusions, high self-esteem people continue to compensate for costs. However, cost-primed low self-esteem people correct and override their positive implicit sentiments when they have the opportunity to do so. Such corrections put the marriages of low self-esteem people at risk: Failing to compensate for costs predicted declines in satisfaction over a 1-year period. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2009 APA, all rights reserved)
3) Ladies, want a husband who is actively involved with his kids' lives? Find a guy with higher socioeconomic status. Plus it'll make your kids smarter. (Money never hurts, does it?):
Previous studies in developed-world populations have found that fathers become more involved with their sons than with their daughters and become more involved with their children if they are of high socioeconomic status (SES) than if they are of low SES. This paper addresses the idea proposed by Kaplan et al. that this pattern arises because high-SES fathers and fathers of sons can make more difference to offspring outcomes. Using a large longitudinal British dataset, I show that paternal involvement in childhood has positive associations with offspring IQ at age 11, and offspring social mobility by age 42, though not with numbers of grandchildren. For IQ, there is an interaction between father's SES and his level of involvement, with high-SES fathers making more difference to the child's IQ by their investment than low-SES fathers do. The effects of paternal investment on the IQ and social mobility of sons and daughters were the same. Results are discussed with regard to the evolved psychology and social patterning of paternal behaviour in humans.
3) Guys, you want to avoid that whole 'involuntarily celibate' situation that men fear after years of marriage? Don't marry a woman who is sexually submissive:
Women are bombarded with images of women's sexual submission and subservience to male partners. The authors argue that women internalize this submissive role, namely, they associate sex implicitly with submission. The authors propose that this association leads to submissive sexual behaviour, thereby reducing sexual autonomy and arousal. Study 1 found that women implicitly associated sex with submission. Study 2 showed that women's implicit association of sex with submission predicted greater personal adoption of a submissive sexual role. Study 3 found that men did not implicitly associate sex with submission. Study 4 demonstrated that women's adoption of a submissive sexual role predicted lower reported arousal and greater reported difficulty becoming sexually aroused; sexual autonomy mediated these effects.
4) Find someone who is conscientious and even a bit neurotic if you want a long and healthy life together:
The present study tested the effect of conscientiousness and neuroticism on health and physical limitations in a representative sample of older couples (N= 2,203) drawn from the Health and Retirement Study. As in past research, conscientiousness predicted better health and physical functioning, whereas neuroticism predicted worse health and physical functioning. Unique to this study was the finding that conscientiousness demonstrated a compensatory effect, such that husbands' conscientiousness predicted wives' health outcomes above and beyond wives' own personality. The same pattern held true for wives' conscientiousness as a predictor of husbands' health outcomes. Furthermore, conscientiousness and neuroticism acted synergistically, such that people who scored high for both traits were healthier than others. Finally, we found that the combination of high conscientiousness and high neuroticism was also compensatory, such that the wives of men with this combination of personality traits reported better health than other women.
What's a marriage worth? To an Australian male, about $32,000.
That's the lump sum Paul Frijters says the man would need to receive out of the blue to make him as happy as his marriage will over his lifetime.
An Australian woman would need about $16,000. But when it comes to divorce, the Australian male will be so devastated it would be as if he had lost $110,000.
An Australian woman would be less traumatized, feeling as if she had only lost $9,000.
Recently named this year's Best Australian Economist under 40 by the Economic Society of Australia, the Queensland University of Technology professor knows this because he has been mining a unique set of data that has tracked the happiness and major life events of about 10,000 Australians once a year since 2001.
'These are real people to whom unexpected things happen. They weren't selected because these things would happen, and we can compare their happiness before and after,' Professor Frijters told The Age after presenting his findings at the Australian National University.
Asked to describe how satisfied they are with their lives on a scale of 0 to 10, the Australians surveyed most often use the number 8, but the answers change after (and sometimes in anticipation of) major life events and also after sudden changes in income.
That's enabled the professor to put dollar values on the effects on happiness of major events such as marriage, divorce and birth; or, as he puts it, to calculate their 'psychic costs' or 'psychic benefits'.
The birth of a child turns out to bring both. It makes parents the happiest before it happens and then after some months slightly less happy than they would have been without the birth, which is why Professor Frijters puts low dollar values on the lifetime boost to happiness that flows from a birth -- for the mother around $8700, for the father $32,600.
'Losing a loved one has a much bigger effect than gaining a loved one. There's a real asymmetry between life and death,' he says.
'This shouldn't surprise us. Human beings seem primed to notice losses more than gains.' The death of a spouse or child causes a woman $130,900 worth of grief according to Frijters' calculations. It costs a man $627,300.
'This isn't the value of the life that's lost; that would be much higher,' he says. 'This is just the effect on the happiness of one person flowing from a death.'
Asked why his calculations show men much more affected by life's events than women, Professor Frijters says he doesn't know.
'But it does tend to give me confidence in the calculations. We know for instance that marriage improves the lives of men much more than women.'
Some of the results fit in with stereotypes. Women get a psychic boost of $2600 from moving house. Men suffer psychic pain of $16,000.
Professor Frijters' dollar figures are lower than those arrived at by other methods.
He says that's because he finds that money has a greater effect on happiness than previously thought.
Physical appearance plays a crucial role in shaping new relationships, but does it continue to affect established relationships, such as marriage? In the current study, the authors examined how observer ratings of each spouse's facial attractiveness and the difference between those ratings were associated with (a) observations of social support behaviour and (b) reports of marital satisfaction.
In contrast to the robust and almost universally positive effects of levels of attractiveness on new relationships, the only association between levels of attractiveness and the outcomes of these marriages was that attractive husbands were less satisfied.
Further, in contrast to the importance of matched attractiveness to new relationships, similarity in attractiveness was unrelated to spouses' satisfaction and behaviour. Instead, the relative difference between partners' levels of attractiveness appeared to be most important in predicting marital behaviour, such that both spouses behaved more positively in relationships in which wives were more attractive than their husbands, but they behaved more negatively in relationships in which husbands were more attractive than their wives. These results highlight the importance of dyadic examinations of the effects of spouses' qualities on their marriages.
Source: Beyond initial attraction: Physical attractiveness in newlywed marriage. By McNulty, James K.; Neff, Lisa A.; Karney, Benjamin R. Journal of Family Psychology. Vol 22(1), Feb 2008, 135-143.
But you can limit this by being happy in your marriage before parenthood and planning the pregnancy:
The purpose of the present study was to discriminate between the two dominant perspectives governing research on the nature of marital change over the transition to parenthood. Progress can be made in understanding this transition by recognising the role of uncontrolled sources of variability in research designs, defining and using control groups, and timing of data collection around the child's arrival, and the authors conducted a study incorporating these methodological refinements. Growth curve analyses were conducted on marital satisfaction data collected twice before and twice after the birth of the 1st child and at corresponding points for voluntarily childless couples (N = 156 couples).
Spouses who were more satisfied prior to pregnancy had children relatively early in marriage, and parents experienced greater declines in marital satisfaction compared to non-parents. Couples with planned pregnancies had higher pre-pregnancy satisfaction scores, and planning slowed husbands' (but not wives') postpartum declines. In sum, parenthood hastens marital decline--even among relatively satisfied couples who select themselves into this transition--but planning status and pre-pregnancy marital satisfaction generally protect marriages from these declines.
Source: 'Marital satisfaction across the transition to parenthood.' from Journal of Family Psychology
You can think of this traditional concept of the search for marriage partners as a kind of an auction. In this auction, some women will be more confident of their prospects, others less so. In game-theory terms, you would call the first group 'strong bidders' and the second 'weak bidders.' Your first thought might be that the 'strong bidders'--women who (whether because of looks, social ability, or any other reason) are conventionally deemed more of a catch--would consistently win this kind of auction.
But this is not true. In fact, game theory predicts, and empirical studies of auctions bear out, that auctions will often be won by 'weak' bidders, who know that they can be outbid and so bid more aggressively, while the 'strong' bidders will hold out for a really great deal. You can find a technical discussion of this here. (Be warned: 'Bidding behaviour in Asymmetric Auctions' is not for everyone, and I certainly won't claim to have a handle on all the maths.) But you can also see how this works intuitively if you just consider that with a lot at stake in getting it right in one shot, it's the women who are confident that they are holding a strong hand who are likely to hold out and wait for the perfect prospect.
This is how you come to the Eligible-Bachelor Paradox, which is no longer so paradoxical. The pool of appealing men shrinks as many are married off and taken out of the game, leaving a disproportionate number of men who are notably imperfect (perhaps they are short, socially awkward, underemployed). And at the same time, you get a pool of women weighted toward the attractive, desirable 'strong bidders.'
Where have all the most appealing men gone? Married young, most of them--and sometimes to women whose most salient characteristic was not their beauty, or passion, or intellect, but their decisiveness.
Cronk and Dunham found that both men's and women's incomes were positively correlated to the amount spent on an engagement ring. These two findings are indicative of marriage customs found in other cultures such as bridewealth and dowries. Furthermore, the authors uncovered a negative correlation between the amount spent on a ring and the bride's age.
In other words, the younger the bride, the larger the expenditure. Cronk and Dunham argue that their findings suggest that the amount spent on an engagement ring is linked to the mating 'quality' of each of the two partners (as gauged in this case by the respective incomes of both sexes, as well as the age of the brides-to-be).
- In the past few years psychologists have discovered that thriving couples accentuate the positive in life more than those who languish or split do. They not only cope well during hardship but also celebrate the happy moments and work to build more of these into their lives.
- How couples handle good news may matter even more to their relationship than their ability to support each other under difficult circumstances.
- Members of happy couples also individually experience a higher ratio of upbeat emotions to negative ones than people in unsuccessful pairings do. Certain tactics can boost this ratio and thus help to strengthen bonds with others.
The scientists looked at DNA of monozygotic twins that flanks the vasopressin receptor. The researchers compared the genes in that area to men's scores on the Partner Bonding Scale, which is designed to estimate the strength of a person's attachment to his or her spouse or partner.
They found that men with one version of the gene-called the '334' version-had low scores and were less likely to be married. The wives of those who were married were less satisfied with their marriage than women whose husbands did not have that genetic variant. The report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences stated that those with two copies of the gene were twice as likely to report having had a marital crisis in the past year.
To the contrary, in the U.S., it helps:
Proponents of the theory of specialisation and exchange hypothesize that in any national context, women's higher economic standing will decrease their chance of marriage. Some researchers suggest, however, that only in industrialized countries with a high degree of role differentiation by gender does the inverse relationship between women's economic standing and the chance of marriage exist.
To evaluate contrasting cross-national predictions, I test with longitudinal data and standardized methods whether the inverse relationship exists in 3 similarly affluent industrialized countries that vary in their degree of role differentiation by gender: the United States, Japan (a context more differentiated by gender than the United States), and Sweden (a context less differentiated by gender than the United States). Contrary to the prediction that develops out of the theory of specialisation and exchange, results indicate that women's higher levels of income discourage first marriage formation in Japan, but encourage it in the United States and Sweden.
Source: 'Women's Economic Standing, Marriage Timing, and Cross-National Contexts of Gender' from 'Journal of Marriage and Family'
In recent studies of heterosexual couples in their first few years of marriage, researchers learned that too much support is harder on a marriage than not enough. When it comes to marital satisfaction, both partners are happier if husbands receive the right type of support, and if wives ask for support when they need it.
The findings illustrate the need for couples to understand the various ways they can be supportive, and the importance of communicating what they need and when, said Erika Lawrence, associate professor of psychology in the UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
'The idea that simply being more supportive is better for your marriage is a myth,' Lawrence said. 'Often husbands and wives think, 'If my partner really knows me and loves me, he or she will know I'm upset and will know how to help me.' However, that's not the best way to approach your marriage. Your partner shouldn't have to be a mind reader. Couples will be happier if they learn how to say, 'This is how I'm feeling, and this is how you can help me.''
In one study, Lawrence and colleagues discovered that receiving more support than desired is a greater risk factor for marital decline than not being there for a spouse...Results showed that too much informational support -- usually in the form of unwanted advice-giving -- is the most detrimental. In contrast, you can never go wrong providing esteem support, assuming it's genuine.
via sciencedaily.com
Using German panel data from 1984 to 2007, we analyse the impact of labour division between husband and wife on the risk of divorce. Gary Becker's theory of marriage predicts that specialisation in domestic and market work, respectively, reduces the risk of separation.
Traditionally, the breadwinner role is assigned to the husband, however, female labour force participation and their wages have risen substantially. Our results suggest that there are gender-specific differences, e.g. female breadwinner-couples have a substantially higher risk of divorce than male breadwinner-couples. In contrast, the equal division does not significantly alter the probability of separation.
Source: 'Effect of labour Division between Wife and Husband on the Risk of Divorce: Evidence from German Data' from IZA Discussion Paper No. 4515, October 2009
We use state repeals of blood test requirements for a marriage licence that occurred between 1980 and 2005 to examine the impact of changes in the price of marriage on the marriage decision. Using a within-group estimator that holds constant state and year effects and exploits variation in the repeal dates of BTRs across states, we find that BTRs are associated with a 5.7% decrease in marriage licenses issued by a state. Using individual-level marriage licence data from 1981-1995, we find that about half of this effect is due to couples seeking marriage licenses in other states, with the other half is due to deterred marriages.
We also examine the marital status of mothers using birth certificate and Current Population Survey data, and find that blood test requirements reduce the fraction of first-time mothers who are married at the time of birth. The marriage-deterrent effects of BTRs are larger for lower socio-economic groups.
Source: 'Changing the Price of Marriage: Evidence from Blood Test Requirements' from National Bureau of Economic Research, Working Paper No. 15161
A survey on holiday shopping plans released this week by Consumer Reports found that among folks considering trimming their holiday spending this year, women were more likely to cut back on giving to their spouse than to the family pet.
20-two per cent of women who expected to reduce holiday spending said they'd be spending less on their spouses. That compares with 14 per cent planning to trim the fat on Fido's bones. Men, on the other hand, were more even-handed; about the same percentage were willing to cut back on their significant other (17 per cent) as on their pet (19 per cent).
Prior research found that lower sexual frequency and satisfaction were associated with higher rates of divorce, but little research had examined the role of sexual activity in the dissolution of cohabiting unions. We drew upon social exchange theory to hypothesize why sexual frequency is more important in cohabitation: (a) cohabitors' lower costs of finding sexual alternatives, (b) cohabitors' lower barriers to ending the relationship in the form of union-specific economic and noneconomic capital, and (c) cohabitors' higher expectations for sexual activity.
Using the National Survey of Families and Households (N = 5,902), we examined the relationship between sexual frequency and union dissolution. Results indicated that low sexual frequency was associated with significantly higher rates of union dissolution among cohabitors than married couples.
Source: 'Sexual Frequency and the Stability of Marital and Cohabiting Unions' from Journal of Marriage and Family, Volume 71 Issue 4, Pages 983 - 1000
According to Census Bureau data gathered for the first time in 2008, the keenest on remarriage are those in Arkansas and Oklahoma, where over 10% of women who have ever been married have been hitched at least three times.
The proportion of men (of those ever married) who go on to have at least three weddings is lower: 9.7% in Arkansas and 9.3% in Oklahoma. Southern and western states have the highest shares of those who are thrice (or more often) married, partly because of younger median marrying ages, more poverty and poorer education. New Jersey and Massachussets have the smallest shares for both women and men.
What's more dangerous: a playground jungle gym or your office chair? As it happens, one in every 3,759 fatal accidental falls starts from a piece of playground equipment. You're 85 times more likely, meanwhile, to fall to your death from a chair. That's one of the many odd pairings waiting to be discovered in The Book of Odds, an online statistical encyclopedia launching tomorrow.
Some other probabilistic tidbits I found digging through the site:
- The average American is more likely to live without ever visiting a dentist than to live without a TV in her home.
- A married man is about as likely to cheat on his wife as he is to experience a flight delay.
- You're eight times more likely to have your ashes abandoned at a crematorium than to see a new book on personal finance be published in a given year.
People often complain about those seemingly smug married couples who constantly refer to themselves as 'we.' But a new study from the University of California, Berkeley, suggests that spouses who use 'we-ness' language are better able to resolve conflicts than those who don't.
UC Berkeley researchers analysed conversations between 154 middle-aged and older couples about points of disagreement in their marriages and found that those who used pronouns such as 'we,' 'our' and 'us' behaved more positively toward one another and showed less physiological stress.
In contrast, couples who emphasised their 'separateness' by using pronouns such as 'I,' 'me' and 'you' were found to be less satisfied in their marriages. This was especially true for older couples. Their use of separateness pronouns was most strongly linked to unhappy marriages, according to the study.
via eurekalert.org
Mate preferences are shaped by infant experience of parental characteristics in a wide variety of species. Similar processes in humans may lead to physical similarity between parents and mates, yet this possibility has received little attention. The age of parents is one salient physical characteristic that offspring may attend to.
The current study used computer-graphic faces to examine how preferences for age in faces were influenced by parental age. We found that women born to 'old' parents (over 30) were less impressed by youth, and more attracted to age cues in male faces than women with 'young' parents (under 30). For men, preferences for female faces were influenced by their mother's age and not their father's age, but only for long-term relationships. These data indicate that judgments of facial attractiveness in humans reflect the learning of parental characteristics.
via ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
Positive illusions about your partner's attractiveness correlate with relationship quality:
The present research examined the existence of positive illusions about a partner's physical attractiveness and its relations to relationship quality. Positive illusions were assumed to exist when individuals rated their partner as more attractive than their partner rated him or herself. In two Dutch community samples of 117 and 203 married or cohabiting heterosexual couples, both partners rated their own and their partner's facial and bodily attractiveness.
In Study 2, both partners completed three measures of relationship quality. Both studies found evidence for the existence of positive illusions about a partner's physical attractiveness. Moreover, Study 2 found clear positive illusion actor effects for relationship quality. This association differed by age of couples.
Source: 'Positive illusions about a partner's physical attractiveness and relationship quality' from the journal 'Personal Relationships'
Predictors of 12-month prevalence of sexual infidelity were examined in a population-based sample of married individuals (N = 2,291). Predictor variables were organised in terms of involved-partner (e.g., personality, religiosity), marital (e.g., marital dissatisfaction, partner affair), and extradyadic (e.g., parenting) variables.
Annual prevalence of infidelity was 2.3%. Controlling for marital dissatisfaction and demographic variables, infidelity was predicted by greater neuroticism and lower religiosity; wives' pregnancy also increased the risk of infidelity for husbands. In comparison, self-esteem and partners' suspected affair were predictive of infidelity when controlling for demographic variables but were not uniquely predictive of infidelity when also controlling for marital dissatisfaction. Religiosity and wives' pregnancy moderated the association between marital dissatisfaction and infidelity.
Source: 'Predicting sexual infidelity in a population-based sample of married individuals.' from Journal of Family Psychology
The study was among young people, but I'd be surprised if these weren't true across the board:
Using a multi-perspective vignette design, we explored predictors of young peoples' (N=119) propensity to engage in unfaithful activities while dating. Demographic measures, a dating investment model, and measures of functional and dysfunctional impulsivity were used to predict inclination to engage in each of two extradyadic activities (kissing and sexual activity).
The results of moderated multiple regression analyses revealed that a respondent's number of sexual partners, level of dysfunctional impulsivity, satisfaction with current relationship, and quality of relationship alternatives significantly predicted inclination to engage in both of the extradyadic activities. Consistent with previous findings, gender only showed significant predictive value in relation to extradyadic sex inclination. Moreover, the association between sex, love, and marriage interacted with gender in the prediction of both extradyadic activities and interacted with commitment in the prediction of extradyadic sex inclination. Suggestions for future research in this area are offered in light of these new findings.
In other words: predilection, impulsivity, context and options. We like to think of deciding to cheat as this unique and momentous decision, but it appears it's subject to the same type of evaluation we make in so many more trivial areas of our lives.
Source:'Predictors of young dating adults' inclination to engage in extradyadic sexual activities: A multi-perspective study' from British Journal of Psychology, Volume 96, Number 3, August 2005 , pp. 331-350(20)
Foley and Fraser (1998) suggest that romantic relationships that no longer fulfil the romantic needs of partners may undergo a transformation to friendship. To the extent that the resources exchanged continue to be of value to the former partners, the relationship is likely to be maintained in the form of a friendship. Hill, Rubin, and Peplau (1976) found that premarital partners were more likely to stay friends when the breakup was male initiated or mutual.
Metts, Cupach, and Bejlovec (1989) found that being friends prior to initiation of a romantic relationship was a significant predictor of maintaining a friendship post breakup. In addition, people whose partners used a positive tone in expressing their desire to end the relationship were more likely to remain friends than those who used such withdrawal strategies as avoidance. Also, those who perceived their former partner as more desirable were more likely to remain friends post breakup (Banks et al., 1987).
Recently, Busboom and colleagues (2002) used social exchange theory framework to examine whether resources and barriers influence the quality of friendship with a former romantic partner. The findings of their study suggested that the more resources people receive from their former partners, the more likely they will be to experience a high quality friendship after breakup. In addition, one's level of satisfaction with the resources received may also contribute to friendship quality. Lastly, there are several obstacles that can get in the way of a postdating friendship, such as lack of support from family and friends for a post-dating friendship, the participant's involvement in a new romantic relationship, and the use of neglect as a strategy to end the relationship were all significant predictors of lower friendship quality.
via socialpsychologyeye.wordpress.com
In paradigms in which participants state their ideal romantic-partner preferences or examine vignettes and photographs, men value physical attractiveness more than women do, and women value earning prospects more than men do.
Yet it remains unclear if these preferences remain sex differentiated in predicting desire for real-life potential partners (i.e., individuals whom one has actually met). In the present study, the authors explored this possibility using speed dating and longitudinal follow-up procedures. Replicating previous research, participants exhibited traditional sex differences when stating the importance of physical attractiveness and earning prospects in an ideal partner and ideal speed date. However, data revealed no sex differences in the associations between participants' romantic interest in real-life potential partners (met during and outside of speed dating) and the attractiveness and earning prospects of those partners. Furthermore, participants' ideal preferences, assessed before the speed-dating event, failed to predict what inspired their actual desire at the event.
Results are discussed within the context of R. E. Nisbett and T. D. Wilson's (1977) seminal article: Even regarding such a consequential aspect of mental life as romantic-partner preferences, people may lack introspective awareness of what influences their judgments and behaviour.
Source: 'Sex differences in mate preferences revisited: Do people know what they initially desire in a romantic partner?' from Journal of Personality and Social Psychology by Eastwick, Paul W.; Finkel, Eli J.
